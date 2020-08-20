District Attorney Micheal Murray reported a Brown County jury convicted Robert Smith earlier this month for retaliation and assault family violence enhanced. District Judge Steve Ellis sentenced Smith to 18 years in prison.

According to an email from Murray’s office:

Assistant District Attorney Alex Hunn presented evidence during the trial that on June 11, 2019, Smith assault a woman he lived with in retaliation for having been prosecuted for a previous assault against the same woman.

Investigator Chuck Woods investigated both cases and testified about the extent of the woman’s injuries, which included two broken bones.

The trial was the first trial to be held since jury trials had to be halted because of COVID. Murray said his office had to work harder than usual to present evidence of the assault given the social distancing restrictions that were put in place to protect the jury.

Selection of jurors took place at Mims auditorium at Howard Pay University to allow space between each juror who appeared for service. The presentation of evidence resumed in the district courtroom with several new procedures to protect participants.

In other sentencings, according to Murray’s office:

Joseph Edwin Brandt, on probation for robbery and evading arrest, was revoked and sentenced to five years in prison. Further, Brandt, on probation for theft-aggregated, was revoked and sentenced to two years in state jail.

Morry William Mood AKA Morris William Mood Jr. pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Charles Thomas Mason pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to six months in state jail.

John Michael Sledge pleaded guilty to DWI and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Ruben Cadena pleaded guilty to burglary of a building and was sentenced to four years in prison.