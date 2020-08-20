BANGS — The first day of school in the Bangs school district "went off without a hitch," new Bangs superintendent Dr. Josh Martin said via email.

Classes began Wednesday in Bangs.

"After 165 days out of the classroom, Bangs ISD welcomed students back to school for the first day of

classes on Aug. 19, and it was truly a great day to be a Dragon," Martin said.

"Students and teachers weren’t going to let masks or anything else get in the way of the job at hand, providing a quality education for the students of Bangs ISD. With over 90 percent of students choosing face-to- face learning, classrooms and hallways at all our campuses began to look like they should once again."

Martin said enrollment was as projected.

Due to all the hard work of teachers and staff over the summer, the first day went off without a hitch.

Martin will join Brownwood superintendent Dr. Joe Young and new Early superintendent Dr. Dewayne Wilkins at the joint luncheon Friday sponsored by the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce and Early Chamber of Commerce.

The superintendents will give a preview of the upcoming school year, and a look back at accomplishments from the previous school year.

School in Early begins Aug. 24, and school in Brookesmith begins Sept. 1.

In the Blanket, May and Zephyr districts, school began Aug. 17