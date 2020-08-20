The Order of the Eastern Star is a benevolent organization supporting our local community, such as scholarships for our graduating students,local nonprofits and many more worthwhile causes.

Due to the recent grass fires in our area, the Brownwood chapter 116 and Santana Chapter 247 donated $1,000 to the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).

This organization serves our fire departments with food, water and other needs during their time of need. They are trained to work with first responders in all emergency situations.