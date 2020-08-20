School is underway in five school districts in Brown County, and classes in all the districts will have started by Sept. 1.

In the Brownwood school district, classes began Wednesday.

Brownwood school superintendent Dr. Joe Young said 3,420 students were enrolled on the first day — up slightly from the 2019 opening day enrollment of 3,410.

Young said 82 percent of the district’s students came to campuses, with 18 percent choosing remote instruction.

"I’m extremely proud of our teachers and staff for all the hard work they did to prepare for both groups," Young said via email. "I had the opportunity to visit with several of our remote groups while they were online, and I was so impressed with their excitement and the experiences they were getting from our teachers.

"Hats off to our parents and community for all they are doing to make this a successful year for our kids. It’s a long way to go, and there will be bumps, but we all agree our kids are worth our efforts. We are Brownwood proud."

The Brownwood district released information in an email Wednesday about a student who tested positive for COVID earlier this month.

The district said in the email:

"In keeping with Brownwood ISD’s practices to respond to COVID-19, we are notifying all families and staff that a student who was lab-confirmed to have COVID-19 was present on the campus of Brownwood High School on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

"Due to privacy requirements, we will not be releasing the name of the individual or details that may identify him or her. The Brownwood Health Department has already contacted all individuals who came in close contact with the individual. The District has also completed the disinfection of all areas heavily used by the individual with the lab-confirmed case.

"While we do not have reason to believe that those who were not in close contact with the infected individual have reason to be concerned, we ask that you, as always, watch for symptoms of COVID-19."