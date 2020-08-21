Next week marks the return to school for students in both Anna and Melissa.

It promises to be a new experience for all.

Some students will be adjusting to their first full year of at-home learning. Those who return to the classroom will find new procedures and precautions in place designed to protect them from the coronavirus.

Melissa ISD students are scheduled to start classes Aug. 25. For the first four days of school, all students will learn remotely. This is being done so that everyone can get set up on Schoology, the district’s online learning platform.

If the district is forced by the pandemic to switch back entirely to online learning, those attending classes in person will be better prepared to do so.

During the second week of classes, from Aug. 31-Sept. 4, students who have chosen to return to the classroom will attend classes on alternating days.

Each student enrolled in in-person classes will attend school on campus for at least two days. All grade levels except kindergarten will learn from home on Sept. 4.

Regular in-person classes are set to resume the day after Labor Day, on Sept. 8.

"These are definitely some of the most challenging and unique times that we’ve seen here in our community," Melissa ISD Deputy Superintendent Dr. Robert Rich said when the plans were announced July 29.

"We’re very very grateful to our city leadership who have managed our community during these trying times as, well as our parents and students and community members that have given us feedback and worked collaboratively as well."

Classes for Anna ISD students begin Aug. 26. This is a later date than originally planned.

The district also added an additional 20 minutes per day for instruction.

Students were given the choice between learning remotely or in person.

At the end of each nine-week grading period, they will have the option of changing their instructional choice if they choose. Those who opt to attend school in-person will go to classes on the normal schedule beginning on the first day.

"Our staff has worked on this plan continually over the summer as conditions around the pandemic have changed," Anna ISD Superintendent Michael Comeaux said when the plans were announced. "It is built around guidance from the TEA, and in collaboration with our local government. Our goal remains to meet our students' needs and provide the very best learning opportunities for them."