The pandemic has caused changes to the way school districts across the nation address the issue of sporting events. Ballinger superintendent Jeff Butts recently released new guidelines for the 2020 football season.

Hello Bearcat Fans.

It is time to begin preparing for the 2020 Ballinger Bearcat Football Season. Our students and staff hit the ground running on August 10th for what I believe is going to be a great school year. One of the many areas that I believe is going to be an extremely good year is Bearcat Football.

For the 2020 football season, the University Interscholastic League (UIL) has set stadium crowd guidelines to not being more than 50% of the stadiums seating capacity due to COVID-19. 50% of Bearcat Stadium seating capacity is at 750 seats on the home side and 550 on the visitor’s side. Below are the ticket purchase guidelines, broadcasting information and Bearcat Stadium guidelines for the 2020 football season.

Ticket Sales

All game tickets for the 2020 football season will be sold online. This includes both Thursday night and Friday night football games. We will be using Hometown Ticketing as our online purchasing company. There will be no ticket sales at the game.

All e-tickets will be $4.00 for Varsity games and $2.00 for Sub-Varsity games. This price does not include the online purchasing charges.

Online charges will include $1 per ticket, a credit card processing fee of 2.9% per purchase, and a processing fee of $.30 per purchase. For instance, if you buy 5 tickets, the ticket cost is $20, the additional fee is $5, the credit fee is $.73 ($20 + $5 * 2.9%), plus the processing fee of $.30. So, the total cost to purchase 5 tickets will be approximately $26.03

On game weeks, Friday Game ticket sales will be open on Monday – Tuesday each week for all Friday night student participants. This includes band related students, cheerleaders, and football related students. There will be a limit of 5 tickets sold per participant. We will open ticket sales to the public on Wednesdays of each week until all 750 e-tickets are sold.

Thursday Game ticket sales will be open on Monday for everyone and will remain open until all 750 e-tickets are sold.

For away games, each group of Friday night participating students will be able to purchase tickets on Monday and Tuesday. The number of tickets allowed to be purchased will depend on the size of the visitor section of the away game stadium. Football e-ticket sales to the community will begin on Wednesday.

The process for ticket sales for away games may differ depending on the processes in place for that school district. This will be communicated on an as needed basis.

There will be no reserved seat ticket sale for the 2020 football season. We will resume reserved seating for the 2021 football season. All e-tickets will be general admission.

Specific details for purchasing tickets will be available soon.

Broadcasting

All Bearcat Football Games will be broadcast on AM 1400 KRUN.

Home Bearcat Football Games will be live streamed with KRUN broadcasters doing the commentary.

Stadium Guidelines

All spectators must purchase an online ticket prior to entering the stadium. There will be no cash ticket sales available.

Spectators of all ages must have a ticket to enter due to stadium capacity guidelines.

All spectators must enter the stadium through one of the 3 ticket booth entrances. The gates near the home field house will be locked.

No outside food or drink will be allowed into the stadium. Please visit our concession stand for any food or drink needs.

There will be no re-entry into the stadium once you leave. BISD’s online tickets do not allow for re-entry. Any spectator leaving the stadium must purchase a new ticket in order to re-enter the stadium.

Per executive order GA-29 and UIL guidelines face masks will be required upon entering the stadium. All other social distancing guidelines should be followed.

Stadium Seating: Per UIL guidelines, spectator groups should not exceed 10 people. Each spectator group must be at least 6 feet away from the next spectator group. Every other row of bleachers will be available for seating.

Standing along the fence line around the playing field will not be allowed. All spectators should remain in the bleachers unless at the concession stand or restroom.

Elementary students must be supervised by an adult at all times.

Students and children must remain in the bleachers unless at the concession stand or restroom. They will be directed to the bleachers if not meeting this expectation.

No "non-participants" will be allowed on the field prior to, during, or after the game. This includes but is not limited to parents, students, siblings, guests, ex-students, ex-players, and all other spectators.

Students are expected to follow all guidelines and expectations outlined in the BISD student handbook and code of conduct.