Brownwood police reported several narcotics-related arrests that occurred earlier this week.

According to an email from Assistant Police Chief James Fuller:

At 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, officer Roberto Rodriguez initiated a traffic stop in the 2400 block of Monterrey Drive. The driver was identified as 21-year-old Jeffrey Daniel Schott of Blanket and the passenger as 21-year-old Dylan Scott Craig of Early.

While investigating this traffic stop, officers were provided consent to search the vehicle. Officers located a Tylenol pill bottle that contained two different types of medication. One of the medications was identified as a controlled substance, for which neither occupant was prescribed.

Schott and Craig were arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance PG3 (Acetaminophen/Codeine).

At 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rodriguez initiated a traffic stop in the 3700 block of U.S. Highway 377 South. The driver was identified as 27-year-old Christopher Bradley Rose and the passenger as 28-year-old Jonathon Michael Moreno, both of Brownwood.

While investigating this traffic stop, and with previous knowledge from the Brownwood Police Department and Brown County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Divisions, consent was asked to search the vehicle, which was denied.

Sgt. Brandon McMillian with the Early Police Department arrived with his trained narcotics detection K9 to assist. The K9 alerted to the vehicle, indicating the presence of a narcotic odor.

A search of the vehicle revealed a small white plastic bag which contained a crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine.

Moreno and Rose were detained for a narcotics offense.

Officers located a cigarette container in one of the suspect’s clothing which contained a Ziploc-type baggy. The baggy held a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, police said.

Several other smaller type baggies were located that also contained suspected methamphetamine.

Moreno was arrested and charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG1 over 4 grams. Rose was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance

PG1 and tampering with physical evidence with the intent to impair. This was based on a later admission by one of the suspects that the small baggy of suspected methamphetamine inside the vehicle belonged to him and that he attempted to conceal it from officers.

At 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were notified of a possible fight occurring inside a vehicle that was traveling from Early into Brownwood.

Officer Peyton Donahoo located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in the 100 block of Brick Street. Sgt Jesse Mares arrived to assist.

Donahoo identified the driver as 36-year-old Breann Lynne Spencer of Brownwood and Mares identified the passenger as 29-year-old Kelly Lauren McCarty of Fort Worth.

Donahoo continued speaking with Spencer and observed several signs of suspected driving while under the influence. Spencer was asked to perform several tasks to gauge her ability to safely operate the vehicle and was ultimately arrested for driving while intoxicated.

It was later found Spencer had a previous conviction for this same offense so that charge was upgraded to a DWI second.

Mares spoke with McCarty and learned of a warrant for her arrest out of Falls County for a probation violation related to illegal narcotics. McCarty was subsequently arrested and during the arrest allegedly admitted to possessing several syringes which are used for illegal narcotic purposes, police said.

Additionally, a small baggy containing suspected methamphetamine was located inside a gym bag. McCarty was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance PG1 as well as the warrant.