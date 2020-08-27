DATES TO REMEMBER

August 30 –Sheep Club Meeting 7:00pm at Brown County Youth Fair Barns

September 1 – Early 4-H Club Meeting 5:30pm at Double H Mercantile

2 – Brown County 4-H Livestock Judging Meeting 5:00pm at the Extension Office

2 – Deadline to Enter Heart of Texas Fair

7 – Extension Office Closed for Labor Day

9 – Deadline to RSVP for Brown County 4-H Adult Leader & 4-H Youth Awards and Appreciation Night

14 – Brown County 4-H Adult Leader & 4-H Youth Awards & Appreciation Night at Teddy’s Brewhaus 6:00pm – 8:00pm (Come and Go)

15 – Deadline to Order State Heifer UINs

15 – Deadline to Order 4-H State Swine Tags

15 – Rabbit Club Meeting 6:00pm at Youth Fair Barns Home Ec Building

4-H ENROLLMENT IS OPEN ON 4-H CONNECT!

The enrollment process for the 2020-2021 4-H year began August 15, 2020. All 4-H families, new and returning, are encouraged to log in and enroll to become an official 4-H member.

As you begin your enrollment for the year, here are some tips in using 4-H CONNECT:

• If you already have a profile DO NOT create another one!

• If you lost your email and password call the county office so we can reset it for you.

• An active membership will not be granted until the $25.00 participation fee is paid on 4-H Connect!

• You cannot register or participate in an event until your profile is ACTIVE.

• When you are doing your re-enrollment for the 2020-2021 4-H Year please make sure you update your address, phone number, and e-mail address.

• For any youth who is joining 4-H in 2020-2021 for the first time as a 3rd grader we ask for you NOT TO ENROLL until September 1. September 1 is actual first day of the new 4-H year and what is used to calculate grade/age. If a 2nd grader moving into 3rd grade enrolls before September 1 it will "tag" them as a Clover Kid, not charge an enrollment fee and lock them in as a Clover Kid for the year.

If you experience issues trying to enroll in 4-H currently, we recommend that you wait until September 1st. The system has been updated and currently has issues.

Don’t wait until the last minute to enroll because after October 31st the cost increases to $30!!

GUIDELINES FOR ATTENDING 4-H CLUB MEETINGS, PROGRAMS & EVENTS

We are kicking off our 4-H year and club meetings are beginning to meet face to face. Our goal is to keep all participants safe while still having meetings, programs, and events. To host events, we must follow the Governors order (GA-29). Therefore, Brown County 4-H is asking all participants to Please Help us continue having programs by following some guidelines.

• Masks/Face Coverings MUST be worn by all individuals, per Governors order (GA-29).

• Participants are asked to bring their own masks/face coverings.

• Per the Governors order (GA-29), the requirement to wear mask/face coverings are for participants 10 years of age and older.

• Participants that have any COVID-19 symptoms (including the symptoms below) or feel unwell, should not attend: Cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, unexpected muscle pain, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, diarrhea, running a fever (or measuring a temperature of 100.0 degrees Fahrenheit or more)

• All participants (youth, adults/volunteers, little siblings) will be required to fill out a COVID-19 Screening Form at every meeting.

• All participants at the event MUST provide contact details: mobile telephone number, email and address where they are staying. This information will be shared with local public health authorities ONLY if any participant becomes ill with a suspected infectious disease. If participants do not agree to this, they cannot attend the event or meeting.

• We encourage:

• Social Distancing when at the meeting or event.

• Participants as they enter to utilize ways to greet others without touching.

• Regular handwashing or use of an alcohol rub by all participants at the meeting or event.

• Participants to cover their face with the bend of their elbow or a tissue if they cough or sneeze.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Nick Gonzales at 325-646-0386.

BROWN COUNTY 4-H ADULT LEADER & 4-H YOUTH AWARDS AND APPRECIATION NIGHT

We would like to invite you to our Brown County 4-H Adult Leader & 4-H Youth Awards and Appreciation Night that will be held on September 14t at Teddy’s Brewhaus. This will be a "Come and Go" event from 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Food and refreshments will be served.

This will be a time to show our appreciation and award 4-H youth for their hard work. It will be an evening of fun for everyone. There will be basketball and cornhole boards set up.

We ask that you RSVP by September 9 by contacting the Extension Office. We look forward to seeing you on September 14.

LIVESTOCK JUDGING MEETING

If you are interested in participating in livestock judging or would like to learn more about it, please attend the livestock judging meeting that will be held on September 2, 2020 5:00p.m. at the Extension Office. For more information, contact Nick Gonzales.

HEART OF TEXAS FAIR

It is that time already to start thinking about stock shows. The fall stock shows that are coming up are West Texas Fair, State Fair, and Heart of Texas Fair. The deadline to enter the fall major stock shows are as follows:

• Heart of Texas Fair – September 2

The entry forms are available at the Extension Office. If you have any questions, please contact Nick Gonzales.

4-H STATE SWINE TAGS

It is that time again!! If you are a 4-H member and planning on showing market and/or breeding swine at any Major Stock Show such as Ft. Worth, San Antonio, Austin, San Angelo, Texas Elite Showcase or Houston you will need to purchase state tags. The costs of the tags are $17 per animal. Deadline to order tags will be September 15th. You can order state tags by contacting the Extension Office.

Below are a few updates regarding validating gilts:

• If you plan to show a gilt at any junior major show San Angelo, San Antonio, Elite Showcase, or Houston, they must be state validated.

If you plan to validate purebred gilts for a junior major show, you must bring their registration papers to the Extension Office by November 14th so that we can upload the

ALL 4-H STATE SWINE TAGS NEED TO BE PAID FOR IN THE 4-H OFFICE BY SEPTEMBER 15.

HEIFER VALIDATION

If you are showing a heifer at a major stock show that has not previously been state validated or has changed owners, they will need to be validated. Heifers that are only participating in the Brown County Youth Fair do not need to be validated.

The deadline to turn in your order for validation identification numbers is Wednesday,

September 15, 2020. The cost will be $15/UIN but families only must pay for the heifers they physically validate. Please make sure you have registration papers in hand at validation. Every heifer needs to have an ID, either a brand or tattoo. Please ensure that tattoos/brands are done and legible before validation.

Dates to Remember:

• September 15 — Turn in number of heifers you will be validating to the Extension Office

• October 27— Physical Validation 9:00am – 11:00am at Bob Clarks pens

• November 1 deadline — original registration papers must be in exhibitor’s name

For more information, contact the Extension Office at 325-646-0386.

2020 HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW & RODEO PREMIUM PAYOUT UPDATE

Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo announced this week that exhibitors that entered the 2020 Houston Livestock Show in the following shows/auctions will receive the following premiums by the end of August:

• Junior Market Steer: $1,225

• Market Barrow: $950

• Market Poultry: $500

• Junior Breeding Beef Heifer: $400

• Junior Dairy Heifer: $400

• Junior Commercial Steer point money

• Market Lamb and Goat Auction: Guaranteed premiums based on show placing

To receive your check, exhibitors are REQUIRED to send a thank you letter to the donor at the address below:

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, ATTN: Auctions PO Box 20070 Houston, Texas 77225

All checks will be mailed directly to the exhibitor’s address that was on the entry form.

You must have entered Houston Livestock Show to receive the premium money. If you have questions regarding if you entered Houston Livestock Show, please contact the Extension Office.

AG TEXAS YOUTH OF THE MONTH SCHOLARSHIP CONTEST

AgTexas Farm Credit Services is proud to host a program that highlights some of the best and brightest young minds in Texas 4-H and FFA members in the South Plains, Panhandle and Central Texas areas.

The AgTexas AgYouth of the Month program will honor students who excel in the classroom and as leaders in their 4-H clubs and FFA chapters. The purposes of this award are:

• To raise the profile of these two organizations by recognizing outstanding senior class leaders within 4-H and FFA.

• To recognize these monthly winners in local newspapers and on radio (wherever appropriate), social media and the AgTexas FCS website.

• To bring together these outstanding young men and women at the annual banquets.

• To create scholarship opportunities that will help graduating seniors afford a college education

If you are a senior in high school and interested in applying for the AgYouth of the month complete your application online at www.agtexas.com/agyouth.

4-H LIVESTOCK PROJECT CHECKS

If you already have your 4-H livestock project and would like for the agents to come, check on your project please contact the Extension Office to schedule an appointment.