A 19-year-old Brownwood man was indicted in connection with a July 18 disturbance that left an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound.

The indictments against Joefty Lopez-Rodriguez for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct, while alleging that Lopez-Rodriguez fired a gun, do not allege that he shot the younger male.

The indictments, returned by the August session of the Brown County Grand Jury, allege that Lopez-Rodriguez:

• Threatened six individuals with bodily injury by displaying a firearm during the commission of an assault.

• Discharged a firearm at or in the direction of the individuals.

• Discharged a firearm at or in the direction of a vehicle and was reckless as to whether the vehicle was occupied, "namely by discharging a firearm in a crowded area."

Lopez-Rodriguez remains in the Brown County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $200,000.

According to an earlier email from Brownwood police:

Police were dispatched at 8:30 p.m. to a report of a large fight in the roadway in the 1700 block of Main Boulevard. As officers were en route, callers to 9-1-1 reported shots being fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they located several people in the street and learned the main fighters had left the area. Additionally, a call came in from Brownwood Regional Medical Center reporting a gunshot victim in the emergency room.

After interviewing victims and witnesses, officers learned several people drove to this location to confront people at a house. During this argument, a fight broke out and at one point a male exited a vehicle and began randomly shooting a pistol at people, police said.

The shooting victim was flown to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple, where he underwent surgery for a life-threatening injury, police said.

Also indicted, according to District Attorney Micheal Murray’s office, were:

Brandon Wayne Horton, burglary of a building disaster area enhancement (two indictments), theft disaster area enhancement

Bradley Ryan Horton, burglary of a building disaster area enhancement (two indictments)

Jesse Leon Hyden, deadly conduct

David Wayne Speegle, aggravated assault with deadly weapon

Tony Dale Benson, evidence tampering repeat/habitual offender

Robert Michael Benson, evidence tampering

Mathew Guerra AKA Matthew Guerra, evading arrest repeat offender

Leonard Augustine Morin, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver repeat offender

Fletcher Liggin, evading arrest prior conviction

Jason Lee Williams, burglary of a habitation disaster area enhancement repeat offender (three indictments), criminal mischief

Vanessa Schultz Lewis, AKA Vanessa Simmons, aggravated assault with deadly weapon

Travis Allen Martin Blackstock, aggravated assault with deadly weapon

Tasha Renee Benavidez, possession of a controlled substance drug free zone

Gilbert Flores Jr., possession of a controlled substance drug free zone repeat/habitual offender

Nacoma Ray Davis, injury to elderly individual

Tyler Ray Glass, burglary of a habitation disaster area enhancement

Luke Reece Hopkins, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver repeat /habitual offender, evading arrest prior conviction

Jasmine Hailey Tumminello, aggravated assault with deadly weapon

Michael Lee Sproles, possession of a controlled substance drug free zone

Andrea Alexandra Banks, improper sexual activity — person in custody