While backlogged cases and reporting glitches have clouded the picture of the coronavirus outbreak in Texas, one thing remains clear: The number of people being treated for COVID-19 in Texas hospitals continues to decline.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 4,907 coronavirus patients in hospitals statewide Tuesday, the first time since June that the number has dipped below 5,000. The hospitalization figure generally has been dropping since it hit 10,893 on July 22, even as daily reported fatality numbers remain at high levels — on Wednesday, state health officials reported an additional 229 deaths for a total of 11,805.

The drop in hospitalizations is a promising sign for Texas, one that Gov. Greg Abbott has said indicates that his statewide mask order is working and coronavirus treatments are improving.

In a pair of news conference earlier this month, Abbott said although the numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations are declining, the figure “remains too high” for the state’s health care system.

Even as the number of COVID-19 patients has continued to decline since his remarks, the figure is more than double the number of people hospitalized through April and May.

During those two months, coronavirus hospitalizations hovered below 2,000 patients. The figure soared in June, after Abbott’s swift reopening of restaurants, bars, retail stores, malls, hair salons and movie theaters in May.

!function(e,i,n,s){var t="InfogramEmbeds",d=e.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];if(window[t]&&window[t].initialized)window[t].process&&window[t].process();else if(!e.getElementById(n)){var o=e.createElement("script");o.async=1,o.id=n,o.src="https://e.infogram.com/js/dist/embed-loader-min.js",d.parentNode.insertBefore(o,d)}}(document,0,"infogram-async");

Abbott has stressed that hospitalizations must continue to decrease and the percentage of people testing positive among those being tested must drop below 10% for a sustained period before he would move to resume reopening plans.

He has not given a hospitalization benchmark, however, that would allow a broader reopening of the Texas economy. An Abbott spokesman did not respond to requests for comment.

Chris Van Deusen, a Texas Department of State Health Services spokesman, said the declining number of new cases and hospitalizations has helped “ease the burden” on hospitals, but Texans should continue to follow social distancing guidelines to keep the trend moving in the right direction.

“New cases and hospitalizations are still higher than they were in May and early June, so if there is any reversal, we could easily end up in a situation where the health care system is again strained,” he said Wednesday.

Elective surgeries

An elective surgery ban remains in place for certain parts of the state, including Central Texas, where declining hospitalizations and cases led Austin health officials on Tuesday to recommend a drop to Stage 3 coronavirus restrictions for the first time since June.

Stage 3 guidelines expand the limit for safe gatherings to no more than 10 people. Stage 3 also removes the recommendation for those at low risk to avoid nonessential travel, shopping and dining.

Roughly 182 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Austin-area hospitals, according to the latest statewide data available. The trauma service area that includes Travis, Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays and Williamson counties also reported 796 available hospital beds and 83 intensive care unit beds.

Abbott suspended elective surgeries July 9 in more than 100 Texas counties in an effort to free up hospital beds for COVID-19 patients. The order halts elective surgeries that are not “immediately, medically necessary.”

Among Austin’s three health care systems — Ascension Seton, Baylor Scott & White Health and St. David’s HealthCare — all staffed beds are 71% occupied, and intensive care unit beds are 85% occupied, according to the latest numbers provided by the health care systems Friday.

St. David’s HealthCare said it remains ready to treat noncoronavirus patients and has been able to resume some elective procedures allowed under the order.

“Governor Abbott's executive order created an opportunity for hospitals to thoughtfully and meaningfully consider supply and staff resources prior to scheduling certain procedures,” St. David’s said in a statement Wednesday. “We have plenty of bed capacity and adequate staffing to proceed with elective surgery.”

The health care system has not asked Abbott to revoke the surgery ban for the area.

Baylor Scott & White Health said its clinics, hospitals and surgery centers have remained open and are “able to care for patients with a variety of medical needs.”

An Ascension Seton spokesperson did not return a request for comment.

Texas Hospital Association spokeswoman Carrie Williams said Abbott’s order allows hospitals to scale up or down based on what they’re experiencing in their own communities.

“Hospitals are very aware that they need to maintain capacity and resources, and at the same time we absolutely don’t want people delaying the care they need,” Williams said in an email. “It’s an ongoing balance. With the nature of this pandemic, hospitals have had to be nimble and ready for anything.”

Hot spots

Van Deusen said the Department of State Health Services continues to watch hospitalizations and capacity across the state, including in Laredo, Corpus Christi and other areas that became coronavirus hot spots last month.

The state health agency reported 101 intensive care unit beds available in the Rio Grande Valley, a significant improvement since July, when the area saw available ICU beds drop into the single digits.

However, new modeling from the University of Texas shows that the area is still vulnerable, ranking counties across the country based on risk of infections and deaths. Researchers found that many South Texas counties remain among the most vulnerable in the state for COVID-19 fatalities.

The modeling uses several indicators to determine vulnerability, including ICU availability, the percentage of the population in poor health, the percentage of residents with limited English ability and the percentage of people without medical insurance.