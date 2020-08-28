The Brownwood Education Foundation announced a new fundraiser campaign to gather donations for STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) grants.

According to a press release from the foundation:

STEM initiatives engage students’ imaginations and hands-on skill-building. The 50x1000 campaign invites $50 donations from 1,000 people in the community.

"Imagine what our teachers can do with access to funds for STEM grants," said Larry Mathis, the BEF development officer. "If 1,000 people each give $50, we can take BISD STEM to a whole new level.

"The Brownwood Education Foundation would like to say how blessed we feel as we continue being a support tool for the kids and teachers of BISD. We have only been able to do so as a result of the support of the many great people and businesses in our community. Our deepest heartfelt appreciation and thanks."

BISD teachers submit grants for STEM initiatives at an increasing pace, using innovative methods to enhance student participation and rigor in the classroom. Past grants involved funding projects such as "planetary pasta rovers," STEM early learning kits, coding software and STEM play equipment for elementary students.

The foundation gives teachers the tools they need to teach at their highest potential to provide the maximum benefit to BISD students, the foundation said in the release.

Whether the need is for technology, classroom materials, training or out-of-the classroom experiences, the foundation funds as many teaching grants as possible, with the criteria of innovation in technique and maximum student benefit being paramount.