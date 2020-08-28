Brownwood school board members approved the general fund budget of $32.84 million Friday for the 2020-’21 fiscal year and set the total tax rate at $1.11, which is slightly lower than the current rate.

Board members also approved the school nutrition fund budget of $1.93 million and the debt service fund budget of $2.3 million.

The tax rate consists of the maintenance and operation portion at 96.64 cents and the debt service portion at 14.51 cents.

"We took care of our employees," BISD superintendent Dr. Joe Young said. "We also moved some money into safety and security. Hand sanitizer and those kind of things cost a little bit more this year. We were also able to reduce the tax rate by over a penny from what it was last year.

"So, we’re happy about the budget. We were able to take care of our employees, take care of our kids’ instruction, take care of teachers in the classroom, take care of safety and still decrease the tax rate so we’re happy about that."

In other business, school board members certified the election of board members Diane Thompson in Place 2, Eric Evans in Place 4 and Codie Smith in Place 5. The three were unopposed in their bid for re-election in November.

Young said the new school year is going well.

"Teachers have a good attitude," Young said. "Custodial and maintenance are working hard to keep our buildings moving forward. We had some positive COVID cases which we knew was going to happen. We tweaked our response each time … as we’re moving forward we’re learning a little bit, ways that we can do things better to keep less people exposed."

According to an entry on the BISD’s website Thursday:

In keeping with Brownwood ISD’s practices to respond to COVID-19, we are notifying all families and staff that:

• A student who is lab-confirmed to have COVID-19 was present on the campus of Brownwood High School on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Due to privacy requirements, we will not be releasing the name of the individual or details that may identify him or her.

Working with the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department, all individuals who came in potential close contact with the individual have been notified. All areas heavily used by the student have been disinfected.

• A staff member who is lab-confirmed to have COVID-19 was present on the campus of Coggin Intermediate School on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Due to privacy requirements, we will not be releasing the name of the individual or details that may identify him or her.

Working with the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department, all individuals who came in potential close contact with the individual have been notified. All areas heavily used by the staff member have been disinfected.

While we do not have reason to believe that those who were not in close contact with the infected individual have reason to be concerned, we ask that you, as always, watch for symptoms of COVID-19.