Howard Payne University has scheduled two new events — the HPU Fall Family Reunion and the HPU Spring Family Reunion — in place of this year’s Homecoming celebration.

The Fall Family Reunion is planned for Oct. 10, 2020, with the Spring Family Reunion to be held on Feb. 20, 2021. Both events will be on a smaller scale than the typical Homecoming weekend, in response to safety concerns and protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Homecoming 2020 was originally to be held as part of the Stinger Spectacular, a large event also comprised of the university’s Family Weekend and Yellow Jacket Preview. While versions of Family Weekend and Yellow Jacket Preview will still take place on Oct. 10, the Stinger Spectacular full-scale combination of all three will be postponed until fall 2021.

As part of the HPU Fall Family Reunion, HPU alumni, friends, students, board members, personnel and families are invited to gather on campus at 2 p.m. on Oct. 10 for Cobbler on the Campus. Attendees will enjoy free cobbler with live music by Taylor Castleberry, a 2013 graduate of HPU. Cobbler on the Campus will be held outside at the L.J. Mims Auditorium Pergola until 5 p.m.

"The HPU Fall Family Reunion will be an opportunity for the HPU family to come to campus this fall to enjoy some cobbler and music," said Laura Benoit, director of alumni relations. "Though we won’t have the various events of our traditional Homecoming celebration, we do hope that our HPU family joins us on Saturday, Oct. 10, for a fun afternoon."

Honorees for 2020 will be recognized at the HPU Fall Family Reunion. Honored this year are Ramona Tennison Akins ’52 (Coming Home Queen), Edward E. Cody ’10 (Outstanding Young Graduate), Dr. Ronnie W. Floyd ’78 (Distinguished Alumnus), Dr. Richard A. Jackson ’60 (Medal of Service), Grace Rivas Stearns ’67 (Dr. José Rivas Distinguished Service Award) and Dr. Elizabeth Ellis Wallace ’71 (Grand Marshal). These individuals will be celebrated at an invitation-only luncheon.

The 2020 honorees will also be invited to be special guests at the HPU Spring Family Reunion in February, which will feature a tailgate celebration with music by Austin Upchurch and his band prior to the HPU football game against McMurry University at Gordon Wood Stadium. More details will be announced as they become available.

As part of university-wide procedures for health and safety, HPU will institute appropriate COVID-19 spread mitigation measures for attendees. Details related to these safety measures will be communicated to those registered for the event, as well as to the general public, through the university’s website closer to the date of the event.

Visit www.hputx.edu/familyreunion to pre-register for the HPU Fall Family Reunion. Reserve your place by October 10 to receive a gift. Registration for the HPU Spring Family Reunion will open later this fall. Check back frequently for updates on these events.

More information about HPU is available at www.hputx.edu.