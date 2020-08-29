Early barely edged out Bangs during an FCA fundraising contest Friday night at Dragon Memorial Stadium.

The contest was held during the first half of the football game between the Early Lions and Bangs Dragons. Representatives of each school took donations at the gate and during the first half.

All proceeds with the schools’ FCA Huddle to help offset costs for food, Bibles and camp scholarships.

The winning school received a commemorating plaque.

"It was a good night for both schools," FCA Area Representative Kurt Newton said. "The kids collecting the money did a great job and had a good time doing it. Thanks to all the fans who their schools’ FCA Huddle Friday night."

Early Longhorns head coach Daniel Price (left)and Bangs Dragons head coach Kyle Maxfield (center) receive congratulations from FCA Area Representative Kurt Newton. [Photo contributed]