By John Tufts, San Angelo Standard-Times

ECTOR COUNTY — Nearly a year after a mass shooter went on a killing rampage in Midland-Odessa that left seven dead and 25 injured, surviving family members Friday filed a lawsuit seeking more than $1 million in damages against a Lubbock man and an arms manufacturer.

On Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, Joanna Leyva, Nathan Hernandez, Rodolfo Trejo, Gary Griffith, Sharon Griffith and Carla Griffith Byrne filed a petition in Ector County, Texas seeking over $1 million in damages against both Marcus Anthony Braziel of Lubbock and Anderson Manufacturing for their alleged role in a mass shooting.

The gunfire began a little after 3 p.m. Aug. 31, 2019, when an assailant described by authorities only as a white male in his mid-30s driving a gold-colored car was pulled over by a pair of state troopers on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Before coming to a stop, the man grabbed a rifle and shot multiple times at the pair of troopers through the rear window, wounding one. He then sped off, shooting at other motorists and passers-by. At one point, he changed to a U.S. Postal Service truck.

Before law enforcement ended the shooter's life with gunfire of their own, he left a trail of grief for the families of his victims: Leilah Hernandez, 15; Mary Granados, 29; Joseph Griffith, 40; Rodolfo "Rudy" Arco, 57; Kameron Brown, 30; Edwin Peregrino, 25; and Raul Garcia, 35.

Surviving family members who "continue to suffer from their own wounds, mental anguish and trauma they experienced on that deadly day," filed the lawsuit Friday on behalf of Leilah Hernandez and Joseph Griffith, according to the petition.

The lawsuit, which claims the AR-15 rifle used by the mass shooter was illegally obtained through Braziel and manufactured by Anderson Arms, seeks "to hold accountable the actors that manufactured, profited from, and supplied the firearm that was used in the shooting."

Surviving family members said they also hoped "by imposing accountability on the defendants for their negligence and violations of the law, that they might prevent future gun violence and future gun deaths in Texas, and beyond," according to the petition.

In discussing the facts and rationale for damages against Braziel and Anderson Arms, the lawsuit describes the circumstances in the deaths of two of the mass shooting victims.

"Joseph Griffith was driving his wife and children to take pictures ... when the shooter pulled up next to their vehicle. The next thing (the children) saw was an AR-15 pointed directly at them," according to the petition.

"Seconds of consistent and burning fear go by, and the shooter decides to end Joseph Griffith’s life. Images of the weapon, the shot and their mother attempting to resuscitate ... their dying father are burned into the memories of (the children)," according to the petition.

Joanna Leyva and her family were at Freedom Buick GMC dealership test driving vehicles and were about to leave when gunshots rang out.

"The family was forced to separate and take shelter behind various vehicles. While in cover fearing the shooter herself, Joanna Leyva (watched) her daughter Leilah get shot multiple times while her son Nathan Hernandez, (jumped) on top of Leilah’s body to protect her, getting wounded in the process," according to the petition.

"It (took) hours for ambulances to arrive. Joanna’s last memory of her daughter is Leilah pleading 'help me, help me,'" according to the petition.

Under federal law, the shooter was prohibited from buying or possessing a weapon due to a disqualifying mental health issue, according to the petition.

Amarillo police raised concerns about the shooter as far back as February 2011. After they approached his mother’s home, he refused to take his mental health medication and threatened to end his life in a police shootout, CNN reported.

His mother shared a recording of him saying "911 will bow down before me." Officers believed he was preparing for an attack. They were so concerned, they took the home's floor plans and shared them with the local SWAT team, according to incident reports.

He arrived at a hospital soon after, where he told the mental health treatment facility’s security "the police can’t be everywhere." An officer stated in the report that they "took this as a threat against the public."

"He was on a long spiral of going down," said FBI Special Agent Christopher Combs, after a search of his property west of Odessa.

The shooter, who once failed a background check for an attempted firearm purchase, was able to buy the AR-15-style rifle in a private sale purchased from Braziel in Lubbock, according to the petition.

On KCBD, attorney John Sloan who is representing surviving family members in the lawsuit, said the sale was "clearly negligent."

Among several other citations of alleged negligence, the lawsuit claims Braziel did not possess a federal license to sell firearms, but sold a firearm to a person ineligible to possess a firearm.

Braziel made false statements in required federal records and concealed the sale of weapons from law enforcement, according to the petition.

The lawsuit also alleges that Anderson Manufacturing, a federally licensed firearms dealer, violated federal statues and regulations and had a responsibility to ensure it not sell multiple firearms to unlicensed weapons dealers like Braziel.

"On or before Aug. 31, 2019, Anderson Manufacturing knew or reasonably should have known that Braziel was engaged in unlawful gun selling," the petition states.

"(It) knew or should have known that illegally sold firearms create an unreasonable risk of harm to third parties because a foreseeable and likely consequence of illegally selling firearms is gun violence resulting in serious injury or death," according to the petition.

Surviving family members in the lawsuit listed medical expenses, mental anguish, physical pain and suffering, disfigurement, death, as well as funeral and burial expenses as a result of alleged negligence on the part of Braziel and Anderson Manufacturing.

"(The mass shooter) killed seven people, including my little brother and this beautiful 15-year-old girl, and Marcus Braziel put the gun in his hand," said Carla Byrne during a media conference Friday aired on KCBD.

Byrne, who is Joseph Griffith's sister, told members of the media Friday the lawsuit was filed to hold firearm sellers accountable.

"I can't sit by and just 'be sad,'" Byrne said. "I can't watch any more kids being killed in schools, anymore people being slaughtered in churches and synagogues."

Byrne wants a law to make criminal background checks mandatory in all firearm sales.

"People say, 'You know what? A criminal is going to get a gun anyway,'" Byrne said. "Yes, he or she will, but then we can prosecute the person who sold the gun to them without doing a criminal background check."