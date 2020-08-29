The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is collecting data at 1,200 locations in the Brownwood District through Sept. 3.

These 24-hour counts will be collected along state maintained roadways.

TxDOT’s Transportation Planning and Programming Division collects on average 80,000 short-term traffic counts throughout the state on an annual basis.

This is achieved by the collection of 24 hour, short-term counts at select locations (interstate and U.S. highways, FM roads, etc.) within the districts by contractor personnel.

Traffic count data are then analyzed and adjusted to create an AADT (Average Annual Daily Traffic), one of the many products produced from traffic count data.

These short-term counts are collected to support federal, state, regional, and local transportation projects and activities including: design, maintenance, safety, planning, and roadway performance as just a few examples.

Traffic count data are required as part of the annual HPMS (Highway Performance Monitoring System) submittal process to the Federal Highway Administration.

The Brownwood District consists of nine counties: Brown, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland, Lampasas, McCulloch, Mills, San Saba and Stephens.