The city’s Environmental Task Force is moving forward with ordinance revision concepts designed to address water conservation, including defining water waste and outlining potential enforcement methods.

Julie Allegretti is the city’s Utilities Program manager.

"I feel like our existing ordinance on water waste and water conservation is a little bit broad," she said in addressing the task force and outlining what her research on the subject yielded. "One of the main things I think we should start with is how do define it (water waste) and then go from there, to how do we enforce that."

Allegretti indicated the following regarding avenues other cities have taken regarding water waste enforcement:

"We found fines, restrictions and rates are the main ways to enforce this (water waste)," she said. "With fines, in other cities they range from $100 to $2,000. They also have civil penalties, even criminal. Some cities have it as a misdemeanor to waste water."

Roger Gloe, an Environmental Task Force board member, indicated he does not favor a fine system.

"This week I worked on four different systems where people were complaining about high water bills, and I found a leak on all of them," he said. "Of course, they weren’t aware of it. I guess I don’t like the fine system because in most cases these things are accidents."

Per Allegretti, the city does not currently have any watering restrictions outside of the Drought Contingency Plan, adding other cities have year-round restrictions based on address.

"If your address is even, you get to water these days, and odd other days," she said. "I also found that they have an outdoor water use day. You can water freely, wash your cars or whatever they decide to do. There are also restrictions based on the time of year. Watering restrictions from March to September and then the rest of the year, use wisely."

Allegretti said some cities also use rates as a form of enforcement.

The task force has requested city staff craft a water waste definition, as well as a balanced enforcement and water use restrictions approach. The subject will be revisited during next month’s task force session, officials said.