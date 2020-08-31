A person who was stuck on a crane in downtown Austin early Monday was brought down and hospitalized, Austin-Travis County EMS medics said.

Medics responded to the 700 block of East Third Street, just west of Interstate 35, at 7:10 a.m. The crane appeared to be over a construction area.

Medics, along with Austin fire officials, helped the person on the crane climb down a ladder.

The person was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with minor medical complaints, medics said.

FINAL High Angle Rescue at 700blk E 3rd St: The patient is on the ground, and is being transported by #ATCEMSMedics to Dell Seton Medical Center with minor medical complaints. No other information available, EMS will be clearing the scene shortly.

— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) August 31, 2020