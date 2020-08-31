The Brownwood Kiwanis gave out 12 scholarships to 11 seniors and one sophomore at Brownwood High School (BHS) for the 2019-2020 school year.

Students vying for these scholarships completed an application that included a personal history, their expected field of interest for college, transcripts, extracurricular, leadership, and service activities, and both short answer and essay responses.

A Kiwanis Scholarship Committee read through more than 20 applications for these prestigious awards. BHS and the Brownwood Kiwanis Club would like to congratulate these recipients and wish them all the best in their future endeavors.

Brownwood Kiwanis scholarship recipients:

• Mason Terrill, son of Michael and Melani Terrill

Mason plans to attend Baylor University and study Film and Digital Media.

• Bryona Schiller, daughter of Mark and Amy Connors. Bryona plans to attend Texas State University and study criminal justice.

• Ethan Marmolejo, son of Melissa Galindo. Ethan plans to attend Texas State Technical College and study architecturaldesign and engineering.

Jan and Jerry Sims, in conjunction with Brownwood Kiwanis Club, scholarship recipients:

• Aubrie Harris, daughter of Dwayne and Melanie Harris. Aubrie plans to attend Texas Tech University and study Digital Media and Communications.

• Shelby Wilson, daughter of Joey and Dusty Wilson. Shelby will be attending the University of Mary Hardin Baylor pursuing a degree in Business Administration

• Beau Bronniman, son of Bret and Krista Bronniman. Beau plans to attend Harding University to study business management.

• Ashlynn Patteson, daughter of James and Tiffany Kidds. Ashlynn is attending Texas A & M University pursuing a degree in biomedical science.

• Andrew Huff, son of Jeff and Mistie Huff. Drew is attending Hardin Simmons University where he intends to study computer science.

• Joseph Burcham, son of Jonathan and Jacquelin Burcham, will be studying engineering science at Howard Payne University.

• Jason Smith, son of Jason and Melody Smith. Jason is attending Texas A & M University, Corpus Christi to pursue a degree in music.

• Landon Harris, son of Brian and LeAnn Harris. Landon is attending East Texas Baptist University pursuing a degree in kinesiology/physical therapy.