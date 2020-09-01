The Brown County Fair Association Queen’s Committee invites young ladies to compete for a chance to become the 2021 Miss Brown County Fair Association Queen.

The Queen contest will kick off Sept. 13 with an informational meeting at 4.m. at the Home Ec building located on the fairgrounds. The official sign-up meeting is 6 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Home Ec building. No late entries will be accepted.

Reigning queen Emma Connelly is the daughter of Jennifer Connelly-Behringer and the late Clint Connelly of Early. She is a senior at Early High School where she has participated in volleyball, basketball, cheerleading, track, cross country, softball, the National Junior Honor Society, judging teams, and she is a leader in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. In high school she has pursued her passion for rodeo by participating in barrel racing.

Emma has been an active participant in the Brown County Youth Fair and this year she will be showing pigs and goats. Showing has taught her many life lessons like setting goals for things that make her better, working hard, and always giving above and beyond what is asked of her.

As a Brown County Fair Association Queen candidate, Emma enjoyed learning how to help people who are in need. She was able to encourage and be a role model to younger kids. When Emma was asked about her experience running to become the queen, she said it was extremely fun, she enjoyed the environment and enjoyed being around the other girls.

Emma earned $7,000 in scholarships from the queens race which she will use to attend fire fighting school.

The Queen's Committee encourages high school aged young ladies who are are involved in 4-H, FFA, or FCCLA and will be participating in the 2021 Brown County Youth Fair to attend the informational meeting. This is their opportunity to become an ambassador for the fair association, improve speaking skills and poise, become a role model, give back to the fair association and earn scholarships for college.

For more information go to Browncountyfairandrodeo.com, see the 2021 youth fair rule book, and follow the Brown County Fair Association Facebook page.