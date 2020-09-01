25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - Although many people say they get sick from MSG, the flavor enhancer often added to Chinese food, the government concluded Thursday that it is safe for almost everyone and causes only mild, temporary reactions in a few people.

50 years ago:

Public school enrollment in Lubbock reached 32,813 Monday, less than 1,000 short of the projected peak enrollment of 33,600.

75 years ago:

WASHINGTON - President Truman proclaimed Sunday, Sept. 2, as V-J day - for Japan day of "retribution," for America and the world a day of the "victory of liberty over tyranny."

100 years ago:

Not available.