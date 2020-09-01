Bee Cave’s Hill Country Galleria continues to be a central hub for shopping, dining and entertainment even in the midst of a pandemic.

According to a city news release, it was recognized as the Top Comeback Retail Center for 2020 by industry publication Chain Store Age for its efforts in creating safe, yet welcoming experiences to draw people to the property.

"Our team has worked incredibly hard over the last few months to support our tenants while getting creative with ways to continue providing a safe and welcoming experience for all," said Mary Anne Castles, general manager of Hill Country Galleria. "We are proud to be recognized among industry peers, and we look forward to sharing more unique offerings with our guests as we weather these unprecedented times."

The Galleria normally hosts more than 150 free community events music, art, outdoor workouts each year, and while several were canceled to the coronavirus pandemic, others found a way to continue virtually or in a socially-distant manner.

In the spring, the Galleria’s annual Saturday Night Concert Series went virtual. Instead of sitting on the central lawn of the Hill Country Galleria for music, food and community, listeners tuned in from home. While the spring edition of the series has concluded, plans are underway for a fall edition.

A sunset series drive-in concert series the ran from August 28-30 allowed musicians to play to live audiences from a parking garage rooftop courtesy of the nonprofit Black Fret.

Black Fret, an organization that believes local music is art and deserves support from the community, put on the three-night rooftop concert series with one band per night featuring 90-minute sets, Executive Director Matt Ott said.

Henry Invisible, a one-man funk band and performer, said the experience was exciting because there have been so few live gigs since the pandemic began.

"When the pandemic hit in March, I lost several gigs," he said before the show. "I was scheduled to headline a few festivals this summer but they all got canceled. So I am super excited about this. I know it's strange but it's what we've got. I know people are excited about it as well."

He said it is a different vibe than he is used to, but he said people will enjoy any opportunity to be outdoors and listen to music, even from a distance.

Christopher Haddad, co-founder of HK Stages, the company that helped put together the event, said the collaboration was perfect because both organizations love live music.

"We always wanted to create an experience that revolves around the beauty of nature, especially nowadays because that has been lacking in our lives for the last several months," Haddad said. "We thought what better way to experience the outside and have 360 views of the Hill Country."

As the pandemic continues and social distancing remains a priority, he said the hope is to put on more such events. Galleria officials said they will continue to serve the community with "thoughtful reworks of beloved events while keeping social distancing in mind."

"It is such a great idea," Invisible said. "And at least we can feel the bass of the live concert. I think we are moving in the right direction and everyone has been super positive about it."

In addition, the Galleria is host to the Lone Star Farmers Market and outdoor workout classes like Camp Gladiator and Fit4Mom.

The Galleria’s initiative to serve as the city’s arts district also was recognized by Chain Store Age, citing its wall murals, art benches and art walk.

In partnership with the Bee Cave Arts Foundation — housed in the complex— the Galleria did a call for artists in June 2019 to create a mural. Three murals are now on display for visitors to view and grab a selfie with. "Hi There" by Austin-based Helena Sue Martin, "Bijou the Bee" by Avery Orendorf / Avery O Design, and "Las Flores de Tejas y las Abejas Mexicanas" by J Muzacz, were unveiled in January with a dedicated Art Walk event.

Deby Childress, director of the foundation, said the Galleria has been supportive of the arts and is always looking for ways to promote artists. She said through its events and art installations, it has brought in over 17,000 people to the Galleria.

She said the foundation is working on a light festival and a Bees of Bee Cave public art project that will showcase 10 bee sculptures around the Galleria that will be unveiled before Thanksgiving.

The Light Festival is slated for Dec. 17-19.

The foundation was looking for an event that could be enjoyed by every age group. Childress said the event will give people a chance to be outside and engage in technology and digital art in a socially-distant environment.

"I think this is going to be a lot of fun," Childress said.

She said the foundation supports cultural activities and the more it can do around the Galleria and around Bee Cave, the more popular and attractive the area will become.

"We just want to continue to do more," she said.

Since opening in 2007, the Galleria has grown to become home to 100 businesses from boutique retailers and local dining options to a movie theater and art galleries to an apartment complex and hotel.

Throughout the pandemic, several businesses have shifted their business models to allow for curbside pick-up, delivery and virtual events and meetups. More than 20 curbside pick-up locations on the main boulevard welcomed shoppers not yet ready for in-store experiences.