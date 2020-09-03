The pace will be much different, but the Brownwood Lions will face another quality nondistrict opponent when the Midland Greenwood Rangers come to town for Friday’s 7:30 p.m. game at Gordon Wood Stadium.

The Lions’ home opener will mark the first meeting in football between Greenwood and Brownwood, which had won six of its seven state championships before the Rangers fielded their first UIL varsity team in 1980. Greenwood High School is located 12 miles east of Midland.

Greenwood, a Class 4A Division II state semifinalist last year with a 14-1 record, will run a more deliberate offense built around all-state running back Trey Cross. That will be a welcomed change from the fast-paced tempo last week by No. 3-ranked Lampasas, which left the young Brownwood defense dizzy with a 556-yard outing during a 55-23 decision.

"They’ll huddle," Brownwood head coach Sammy Burnett said of the Rangers, "and that’ll be real good for us. They’re not racing to the line of scrimmage and going 90 to nothing constantly."

In a stark contrast to Lampasas, Greenwood put up a pedestrian 285 total yards last week during a 28-12 win over 4A DII Lubbock Estacado. Cross rushed for 161 yards, which was 56 percent of the Rangers’ total offense last week. The 5-foot-8, 165-pound senior picked up where he left off last season, when he rushed for 2,891 yards, 35 touchdowns and was the second-leading rusher in Class 4A in Texas.

"Without a doubt, they’re an old-school football team on offense," Burnett said of the Rangers. "They line up and mash on you. They’ll run the counter, the trap, the buck sweep. Their running back is special. For the most part, their offensive line has averaged-sized kids, but they’re pretty physical."

Ty Flowers, Greenwood’s 6-foot-3 sophomore quarterback, was 9-of-15 passing for 99 yards last week. Izaiah Ramirez, a 5-5, 140-pound senior receiver, caught seven passes for 89 yards.

"They throw more on first down than a lot of running teams," Burnett said. "With that running back, they’re not afraid to run if it’s third-and-7."

Meanwhile, the 4A DI Lions look to rebound after the 32-point loss to Lampasas, a 4A DI state semifinalist last year. Brownwood opened last week with seven players starting on offense and defense, plus multiple sophomores in the lineup.

"We need to learn and grow," Burnett said. "I feel like we can play with good teams, but we can’t make mistakes and give up big plays like we did last week. Playing quality opponents to get our young kids ready for district is still the goal. That hasn’t changed.

"Everybody we play will be a difficult challenge. There are no patsies on our schedule. We’ll get our mistakes corrected as days go by, and we’ll see growth at all positions."

Some longtime Brownwood fans have compared last week’s loss to Lampasas to the Gordon Wood era, when the Lions often opened the season against Abilene Cooper. Brownwood often lost by large margins to Cooper, but the Lions used the loss as a growth tool that often led to deep playoff runs — even state championships. Burnett is aware of those comparisons.

"You’re taking a loss and turning it into positives," said Burnett, who played for Wood’s Lions in the 1980s. "Our kids expect to be the best. They’re not afraid to play the best. We don’t back down from challenges."

Like Greenwood, Brownwood also wants to lean on its running game behind a veteran offensive line. Royshad Henderson rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown last week, but the rest of the Lions managed only 10 yards rushing.

Senior Blaize Espinoza, one of three quarterbacks the Lions played during the preseason, finished 9-of-20 passing for 184 and two TDs last week. Sophomore Chance Jones was 4-of-8 passing for 48 yards. Receivers Dane Johnson, Jason Jackson and Khyren Deal combined for 11 catches for 176 yards last week. The Lions finished with 349 total yards against Lampasas.

Brownwood’s offense will be matched against a Greenwood defense that has two-all-state defenders returning from last year in 205-pound linebacker Michael Gutierrez and 240-pound tackle Connor McDonald. Gutierrez made 10 tackles last week, and the Rangers’ defense had 11 pass breakups against Estacado.

Burnett didn’t offer specifics, but he did say there would be personnel changes and position changes this week.

"We’ve got to get kids in the best spots to get ready for district," the coach said. "We played with Lampasas in the first half (down 35-20). In the second half, we made some mistakes, and with seven two-way starters in the 105-degree heat, (Lampasas) pulled away. They had no two-way starters, which would be ideal. We have to work toward having fewer two-way starters."

Brownwood’s defense was led last week by Deal in the secondary with 13 tackles. Malachi Revada added 11 tackles, also from the secondary. Hunter Day had an interception for the Lions.

Greenwood is coached by Rusty Purser, who played for the Rangers in the 1980s and has been a head coach for 15 years. Purser went 14-1 last year in his first season as the Rangers’ head coach. His father, Bob Purser, was Greenwood’s head coach from 1987-2004.

The Rangers are 25-4 since the start of the 2018 season, including six playoff wins. In the playoffs last year, Greenwood beat Perryton, Aubrey, Lubbock Estacado and Iowa Park to reach the state semifinals. The Rangers fell 48-20 to eventual state champion Texarkana Pleasant Grove.