For the first time, since its inception on Oct. 4, 2011, National Night Out has been canceled for Brown County.

According to a press release from the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce:

Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-28 prohibits outdoor gatherings of 10 or more, unless authorized by local authorities. In the current climate, it isn’t appropriate to encourage neighborhoods to gather during a time when gatherings are being discouraged. This decision was not made lightly. Consideration of the risk to first responders as well as all Brown County citizens led to this cancellation.

A canned tuna drive is held each year in conjunction with National Night Out block parties to benefit Good Samaritan Ministries. Neighborhood parties would compete to win the traveling tuna trophy, by seeing who could collect the most cans.

Despite this year’s cancellation, the drive will still take place. Watch the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for information on how the canned tuna drive will be conducted

National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime efforts; strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

Traditionally, representatives from the Brownwood Police Department, Brown County Sheriff's Office, Early Police Department, Bangs Police Department, area fire departments, and city officials travel around Brownwood, Early, Bangs and Brown County during the event to visit these gatherings and speak to those in attendance.

For more information, contact the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce at (325)646-9535 or email communication@brownwoodchamber.org.