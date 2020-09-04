The Early Chamber of Commerce and the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a joint ribbon cutting for the opening of the Brown County Republican Party Headquarters at 110 N. Fisk in Brownwood.

The headquarters will be open until election day on November 3, 2020.

Robert Porter, Brown County Republican Party chairman, expressed the importance of voting and getting out the vote.

"I can’t express enough how important your vote is," Porter said. "In this election, we must not be complacent. Every vote counts. We urge you to get out and vote and take a friend with you."

If you need to register to vote, pick up a Trump/Pence yard sign or volunteer, stop by the headquarters, which will be open from 10 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays..