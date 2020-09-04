Nominations for the Bulletin’s Best of Brown County end on Sunday, Sept. 6, so make sure to nominate your favorite local businesses to celebrate and recognize the best our community has to offer.

Nominations can be made at www.brownwoodtx.com/contests

Categories range from best beauty and health to best dining, shopping, sports and entertainment and leisure. Readers can also name their favorite law enforcement official, firefighter, teacher and Person of the Year.

Those who nominate in 25 categories or more will be entered in a sweepstakes to win $200.

The top companies that get the most nominations in each category will advance to the voting round that will take place from Oct. 11-25.

In previous years, the awards were announced at the Brownwood Coliseum for a special gala, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bulletin will be hosting a virtual event on Dec. 10.

The online event will be hosted by Actor and Comedian James Corden.

"We are excited to host the 2020 Best of Brown County awards contest," said Melissa Horton, general manager of the Bulletin. "Although we won’t have our regular gala this year, we plan on giving everyone the best virtual experience that we can offer.

"We encourage the community to cast their vote and show how important our local businesses are to the community during these hard times. Show them your support and appreciation by letting them know how you feel."

Winners will be recognized in a special print and online section once the voting round has ended and the votes have been tallied and verified.