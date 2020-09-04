The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Brown County will conduct a private applicator training on Thursday, Sept. 17 in Brownwood.

The training will be at the Brown County Extension Office 605 Fisk Avenue. The training will be limited to 10 participants. Anyone interested in attending this training should contact the Brown County Extension Office at 325-646-0386 and pre-register. The first 10 participants to pre-register will be accepted for the Sept.17 training.

The training is specifically for those seeking a Texas Department of Agriculture private applicator license and is not a continuing education unit training.

The license is required to buy and apply restricted use/state limited use pesticides.

The Texas Department of Ag requires this training prior to being tested for a private application pesticide license.

Individual registration is $50 due upon arrival.

The training on Sept. 17 will begin at 8:30 a.m. with registration and end at noon.

Again, it will be limited to just 10 applicants that pre-register.

Fall symposium 2020

The Concho Valley Master Gardeners are still holding their ninth annual Fall Landscaping Symposium and have moved the event online.

The Fall Symposium will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 and will be virtual. The deadline to register is Friday, Sept. 11 by going to the following link txmg.org/conchovalley.

Speakers and topics include:

• Robert "Skip" Richter

• Organic Practices that work

• Vikram Baliga

• Multi-purpose Landscape Design

• Tim Hartmann

• Fruit Production for the Home Landscape

For more information call 325-659-6528.