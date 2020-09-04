Smile Doctors Braces in Brownwood, formerly Oliver Orthodontics, was named the Early Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Month for August.

Smile Doctors Braces offers the latest advanced care in orthodontics to Brown and surrounding counties. The staff invites you to come experience the difference at Smile Doctors of Brownwood where they love on people first, straighten teeth second just as Dr. John Oliver did for more than 30 years.

Smile Doctors Braces strives to provide excellence in orthodontic care resulting in beautiful, confident smiles. Their team works to provide positive interactions with our patients and families. They love to celebrate our patients, community, and team.

Smile Doctors Braces is celebrating its third year under that name. Smile Doctors have changed many lives over the past three years and are looking forward to changing many more. Their joy is how they have helped to change a life through a smile. It’s why they come to work every day. They love the celebrations with their patients and families. You never know when Doc Awesome will ring the cow bell, the team will break out in dance or song.

They would like to invite you to start your journey to a new smile. Dr. Michael Dillingham, Dr. Charles Hutto and their team would love to meet you. Affordable and flexible installment plans, most insurance accepted and personalized care with advanced technology. For more information please visit us at www.smiledoctors.com or call 325-646-2515. Smile Big with Smile Doctors Braces of Brownwood!

Smile Doctors Braces was named the Early Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Month for August. [Photo contributed]