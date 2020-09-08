The Lake Brownwood Community Development Council hosted the fifth annual Kid Fishing Tournament on Aug. 29 with approximately 53 participants.

The tournament is open to children up to age 12.

All fishing equipment was donated by Bishop Distribution.

The council provided only first names for winners, which were:

4 year olds and under : 1st Jorge 1 lb 3.5oz; 2nd Jensyne 8 oz; 3rd Noah 7 1/8 oz (pictured)

5-8 years old: 1st Carson 1 lb 1/8oz; 2nd Sage 10.75 oz; 3rd (tie) Rylee & Henry 4.25 oz

9-12 years old:

1st Adalynn 3lb 3/8oz; 2nd David H 15 1/8oz; 3rd James 15oz

The sponsors for the event were Bishop Distribution, Visit Early Texas, Brownwood Area Chamber, Flat Rock Park & RV Camp, Pecan Valley Kiwanis, Brownwood Kiwanis, Innovation Wellness, Early Key Club, Brownwood Key Club, Kanar RV and Scouting BSA Troop 1G. We appreciate those from these sponsors that helped work the event by volunteering their time as well as those that gave monetary donations to help make this event a success.

In 2002, the council came together with approximately 43 Lake Brownwood area merchants at the Texas 4-H Center with the purpose of forming an organization that would work to make the Lake more appealing for businesses, tourists and residents.

Goals included a desire to improve Lake Brownwood as a vacation destination and a beautiful place to live while also promoting the area as a great retirement location.

The council usually hosts its Kid Fishing Tournament in May but due to COVID-19 it had to be postponed until August.

The council has tentatively set May 22 as their Sixth Annual Kid FishingTournament.