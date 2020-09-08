A minor traffic accident in a Brownwood parking lot Sunday night led to the seizure of 205 grams of methamphetamine and the arrest of the driver, police said.

According to an email from Assistant Police Chief James Fuller:

On Sunday, Sept. 6, at approximately 11:15 p.m. officer Colby Adams with the Brownwood Police Department was monitoring traffic in the Commerce Square parking lot (500 block of West Commerce) when he heard a minor traffic accident. It was believed a sedan hit a light pole in the parking lot.

Adams was able to locate the vehicle after it left the parking lot and initiated a traffic stop in the 300 block of East Commerce. The driver was identified as 32-year-old Stetson Lee Spearman of Brownwood.

As Adams spoke with Spearman, the distinct odor of marijuana was noted as coming from the vehicle. Based on this information, a search was conducted on the vehicle. Inside the vehicle, a small amount of a green leafy substance was located. In addition to this substance, approximately seven clear baggies containing a crystal-like substance, believed to be methamphetamine, was in a bag in the passenger seat.

Spearman was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. At the police station, the substance was weighed and registered an amount over 200 grams. making the offense a first degree felony.

Fuller specified via text message that the amount was 205 grams.

Stetson is free on $50,000 bond, jail records state.

Stetson Spearman