A traffic stop Tuesday led to the arrest of a Brownwood felony probationer on weapons and other charges, sheriff’s officials said.

Colbey Owings, 23, was booked into the Brown county Jail on:

• Three charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

• Two charges of resisting arrest

• One charge of evading arrest

• One charge of possession of a controlled substance under 4 grams in a drug free zone, jail records state.

According to a report by deputy Andre Smoot:

Smoot made a traffic stop in the area of Third Street and Avenue G in Brownwood.

Smoot asked the driver, identified as Owings, if he was on probation and Owings answered yes. Smoot told Owings he was subject to the probation search clause allowing law enforcement to search him or his belongings.

Smoot searched a backpack that contained methamphetamine, Smoot’s report states.

Smoot and Cpl. Taylor Fletcher walked toward Owings, and Smoot told Owings to turn around and place his hands behind his back.

Owings ran from the deputies and collided with Sgt. Carlyle Gover, who was trying to stop Owings, Smoot’s report states. Gover fell and injured his elbow, and Owings was thrown off balance and also fell to the ground.

Deputies searched the vehicle Owings was driving and recovered two shotguns and a pistol, Smoot’s report states.

Smoot remained jailed Wednesday, jail records state.