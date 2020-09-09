A Brownwood man remained jailed Tuesday on an allegation that he forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment Sunday afternoon an assaulted her.

According to the Early Police Department’s Facebook page:

On Sunday at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers received a domestic violence call in the 1000 block of Early Boulevard in an apartment. The victim reported she heard a knock on the door and when she opened it, her ex-boyfriend was there, forced his way in and began assaulting the victim, who was knocked to the floor.

The suspect got on top of her, pulled a knife out cutt himself on his stomach and head while telling the victim he was going to kill himself in front of her. The male fled the scene before officers arrived. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate him.

Approximately two hours later the victim call 9-1-1 stating the suspect was back and trying to get in her apartment. Officers arrived and located the suspect hiding outside the apartments.

Sean Kelly Reed, 49, of Brownwood was placed under arrest on a charge of burglary of habitation with intent to commit assault.

Reed’s bond was set at $50,000, Brown County Jail records state.