EARLY — A 75-year-old Colleyville man, possibly suffering from demential, was injured in a high speed one-vehicle accident that occurred late Tuesday night in Early, police said.

According to the Early Police Department’s Facebook page:

At 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers received a call of a reckless driver coming into Early on East Highway 377. Officers observed the vehicle, a 2020 Lexus, traveling at 90 mph in the 1000 block of Early Boulevard.

The vehicle veered off the road in front of the fire department, striking a culvert and going airborne. The vehicle then flipped end over end and struck a Frontier utility pole. The driver was extricated from the vehicle by the fire department.

An Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter was called to the scene and the driver was flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, where he was listed in stable condition. It was later learned the driver may have been suffering from some dementia and possibly gotten lost. The driver was supposed to be traveling from Colleyville to Meridian to stay with family but never arrived.

The family has no reasoning as to why their relative was in Brown County.