DATES TO REMEMBER

September14 – Brown County 4-H Adult Leader & 4-H Youth Awards & Appreciation Night at Teddy’s Brewhaus 6:00pm – 8:00pm (Come and Go)

15 – Deadline to Order State Heifer UINs

15 – Deadline to Order 4-H State Swine Tags

15 – Rabbit Club Meeting 6:00pm at Youth Fair Barns Home Ec Building

27 – Brownwood 4-H Club Meeting 5:00pm at Riverside Park

BROWN COUNTY 4-H NEWS AND UPDATE

BROWN COUNTY 4-H ADULT LEADER & 4-H YOUTH AWARDS AND APPRECIATION NIGHT

We would like to invite you to our Brown County 4-H Adult Leader & 4-H Youth Awards and Appreciation Night that will be held on September 14th at Teddy’s Brewhaus. This will be a "Come and Go" event from 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Food and refreshments will be served.

This will be a time to show our appreciation and award 4-H youth for their hard work. It will be an evening of fun for everyone. There will be basketball and cornhole boards set up. We look forward to seeing you on September 14th.

4-H STATE SWINE TAGS

It is that time again!! If you are a 4-H member and planning on showing market and/or breeding swine at any Major Stock Show such as Ft. Worth, San Antonio, Austin, San Angelo, Texas Elite Showcase or Houston you will need to purchase state tags. The costs of the tags are $17 per animal. Deadline to order tags will be September 15th. You can order state tags by contacting the Extension Office.

Below are a few updates regarding validating gilts:

•If you plan to show a gilt at any junior major show San Angelo, San Antonio, Elite Showcase, or Houston, they must be state validated.

•If you plan to validate purebred gilts for a junior major show, you must bring their registration papers to the Extension Office by November 14th so that we can upload the papers.

ALL 4-H STATE SWINE TAGS NEED TO BE PAID FOR IN THE 4-H OFFICE BY SEPTEMBER 15TH.

HEIFER VALIDATION

If you are showing a heifer at a major stock show that has not previously been state validated or has changed owners, they will need to be validated. Heifers that are only participating in the Brown County Youth Fair do not need to be validated.

The deadline to turn in your order for validation identification numbers is Wednesday, September 15, 2020. The cost will be $15/UIN but families only must pay for the heifers they physically validate. Please make sure you have registration papers in hand at validation. Every heifer needs to have an ID, either a brand or tattoo. Please ensure that tattoos/brands are done and legible before validation.

Dates to Remember:

• September 15th Turn in number of heifers you will be validating to the Extension Office

• October 27th Physical Validation 9:00am – 11:00am at Bob Clarks pens

• November 1 Deadline Original Registration Papers Must be in Exhibitors Name

For more information, contact the Extension Office at 325-646-0386.

BROWN COUNTY YOUTH FAIR QUEENS CONTEST IS IN FULL SWING

The Brown County Youth Fair Association would like to invite young ladies, high school freshman-senior, to compete for a chance to be the 2021 Miss BCYFA Queen. To be eligible to run for queen you must be a high school freshman-senior, member of 4-H, sponsored by their school principal or counselor and an exhibitor in the Brown County Youth Fair.

There will be an information meeting held at the Home Economics Building of the Youth Fair Barns on September 13, 2020 at 4:00pm. Applications can be obtained that evening. Sign up meeting will be September 16, 2020 at 6:00pm.

For more information and rules go to browncountyfairandrodeo.com.

GUIDELINES FOR ATTENDING 4-H CLUB MEETINGS, PROGRAMS & EVENTS

We are kicking off our 4-H year and club meetings are beginning to meet face to face. Our goal is to keep all participants safe while still having meetings, programs, and events. To host events, we must follow the Governors order (GA-29). Therefore, Brown County 4-H is asking all participants to Please Help us continue having programs by following some guidelines.

• Masks/Face Coverings MUST be worn by all individuals, per Governors order (GA-29).

• Participants are asked to bring their own masks/face coverings.

•Per the Governors order (GA-29), the requirement to wear mask/face coverings are for participants 10 years of age and older.

• Participants that have any COVID-19 symptoms (including the symptoms below) or feel unwell, should not attend.

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

•Chills

• Repeated shaking with chills

• Unexpected muscle pain

• Headache

• Sore throat

• Loss of taste or smell

• Diarrhea

• Running a fever (or measuring a temperature of 100.0 degrees Fahrenheit or more)

• All participants (youth, adults/volunteers, little siblings) will be required to fill out a COVID-19 Screening Form at every meeting.

All participants at the event MUST provide contact details: mobile telephone number, email and address where they are staying. This information will be shared with local public health authorities ONLY if any participant becomes ill with a suspected infectious disease. If participants do not agree to this, they cannot attend the event or meeting.

•We encourage:

• Social Distancing when at the meeting or event.

• Participants as they enter to utilize ways to greet others without touching.

• Regular handwashing or use of an alcohol rub by all participants at the meeting or event.

• Participants to cover their face with the bend of their elbow or a tissue if they cough or sneeze.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Nick Gonzales at 325-646-0386.

2020 HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW & RODEO PREMIUM PAYOUT UPDATE

Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo announced this week that exhibitors that entered the 2020 Houston Livestock Show in the following shows/auctions will receive the following premiums by the end of August:

• Junior Market Steer: $1,225

• Market Barrow: $950

• Market Poultry: $500

• Junior Breeding Beef Heifer: $400

• Junior Dairy Heifer: $400

•Junior Commercial Steer point money

• Market Lamb and Goat Auction: Guaranteed premiums based on show placing

To receive your check, exhibitors are REQUIRED to send a thank you letter to the donor at the address below:

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

ATTN: Auctions

PO Box 20070

Houston, Texas 77225

All checks will be mailed directly to the exhibitor’s address that was on the entry form.

You must have entered Houston Livestock Show to receive the premium money. If you have questions regarding if you entered Houston Livestock Show, please contact the Extension Office.

AG TEXAS YOUTH OF THE MONTH SCHOLARSHIP CONTEST

AgTexas Farm Credit Services is proud to host a program that highlights some of the best and brightest young minds in Texas 4-H and FFA members in the South Plains, Panhandle and Central Texas areas.

The AgTexas AgYouth of the Month program will honor students who excel in the classroom and as leaders in their 4-H clubs and FFA chapters. The purposes of this award are:

•To raise the profile of these two organizations by recognizing outstanding senior class leaders within 4-H and FFA.

•To recognize these monthly winners in local newspapers and on radio (wherever appropriate), social media and the AgTexas FCS website.

•To bring together these outstanding young men and women at the annual banquets.

•To create scholarship opportunities that will help graduating seniors afford a college education

If you are a senior in high school and interested in applying for the AgYouth of the month complete your application online at www.agtexas.com/agyouth.

4-H LIVESTOCK PROJECT CHECKS

If you already have your 4-H livestock project and would like for the agents to come, check on your project please contact the Extension Office to schedule an appointment.

4-H ENROLLMENT IS OPEN ON 4-H CONNECT!

The enrollment process for the 2020-2021 4-H year began August 15, 2020. All 4-H families, new and returning, are encouraged to log in and enroll to become an official 4-H member.

As you begin your enrollment for the year, here are some tips in using 4-H CONNECT:

•If you already have a profile DO NOT create another one!

•If you lost your email and password call the county office so we can reset, it for you.

• An active membership will not be granted until the $25.00 participation fee is paid on 4-H Connect!

• You cannot register or participate in an event until your profile is ACTIVE.

• When you are doing your re-enrollment for the 2020-2021 4-H Year please make sure you update your address, phone number, and e-mail address.

• For any youth who is joining 4-H in 2020-2021 for the first time as a 3rd grader we ask for you NOT TO ENROLL until September 1st. September 1st is actual first day of the new 4-H year and what is used to calculate grade/age. If a 2nd grader moving into 3rd grade enrolls before September 1st it will "tag" them as a Clover Kid, not charge an enrollment fee and lock them in as a Clover Kid for the year.

If you experience issues trying to enroll in 4-H currently, we recommend that you wait until September 1st. The system has been updated and currently has issues.

Don’t wait until the last minute to enroll because after October 31st the cost increases to $30!!

