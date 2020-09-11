The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will present the virtual Childhood Champions Child Care Conference on Sept. 26 from 9 a.m.-noon.

The cost is $15 and the conference will be held on Microsoft Teams; attendees will need the ability to access the online platform.

Online registration is available through the Brown County Extension page or by mail and must be paid in advance by Sept.23.

The conference will feature three speakers. Jodi Nerren, AgriLife Extension child development specialist, Bryan-College Station, will present Behavior that Bites. Haylee Maddox, ARK Shelter community educator, Brown County, will speak on 1 Adverse Childhood Experience. Milissa Wright, AgriLife Extension family and community health agent for Concho County, will discuss Mindfulness.

"The 2020 Childhood Champions Child Care Virtual Conference is open to all childcare providers and educators who are dedicated to providing top of the line care for our children," said Kailey Miller, AgriLife Extension family and community health agent for San Saba County.

The virtual event is hosted by the AgriLife Extension offices of Brown County, with the offices of McCulloch, Llano, San Saba and Burnet counties also participating.

Those preferring not to register online may mail a $15 check, payable to HEAG, to Courtney Parrott, County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health, 605 Fisk Ave, Brownwood, Texas 76801. Parrott can be reached at 325-646-0386 with any questions.