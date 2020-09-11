Candidates in the upcoming Nov. 3 elections really want your vote. But first, what they really, really want is your money.

In the right denomination, and if given a choice, some candidates would choose your money over your vote.

Former U.S. Sen. Phil Gramm, R-Texas, used to call ready money "the most reliable friend in American politics" and "the mother’s milk of politics."

Gramm has been gone from the political scene for a while. Money’s still here.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at about two hours or so of fundraising emails that recently hit my email inbox. Please enjoy with me the creative narratives crafted by fundraising pros wise to the ways of getting into your wallet.

(FYI, I get emails from both parties, but this year they skew to the Democratic side, possibly because this year, for the first time in a while, I voted in the Dem primary.)

You and I are going to scoff at some of these. But keep this in mind: They’re the products of pros, which means they wouldn’t use these approaches if history didn’t tell them that they work. You know, sort of like the scam calls you get all day.

First, let’s look at an early morning email from Republican U.S. Rep. Chip Roy of Hays County. Oh, he’s very excited on this morning and wanted to share his excitement with me.

"I wanted to pass along some exciting news, our first TV ad is out and you can see it here!" he told me. "The ad focuses on defending our values and independent spirit as Texans."

He really wanted me to watch the ad. And he really, really wanted me to do something else: "Please watch the ad and chip in $25, $50, $250 or even $500 to help us keep it on air."

"Chip in." I get it.

And then he went with the always popular underdog pitch.

"As you know," Roy added, "my opponent is a far-left Democrat who will march in lock step with Nancy Pelosi and the radical liberals in DC. So she has over $1 million more than us and we really need your help to catch up."

About a minute earlier, I had heard from the Biden Victory Fund. And it was from Hillary Clinton!

"Ken," Hill told me, "there are only 55 days left before Election Day. The stakes are high and the polls are tight — and even presidential elections can come down to a few hundred votes."

Then she told me about a "grassroots event" she’s doing Sept. 14 with veep nominee Kamala Harris. And she wants me to be there! She’s saving me a "spot to join us for this special event." She also wants me to send $25, $50 or $100.

And that came about an hour after an email on behalf of MJ Hegar, the Democratic nominee challenging U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. "With you and over 150,000 other supporters alongside here, MJ is ready to take on Sen. Cornyn and flip Texas. Will you pitch in to make sure she wins?"

Seems like I get multiple fundraising pitches from Hegar every day. She’s not the only one constantly in my inbox.

Later that day, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee checked in with another pitch from the woe-is-us category. "Deep Trouble," read the subject line.

"We’re emailing you — for the third time today! — because we urgently need your help and your $1."

One dollar? The only thing keeping the DCCC from D.C. domination is my one dollar?

Sort of.

"Sadly, if we’re unable to get 1,000 grassroots gifts in the door before midnight, we could kiss our chances of winning this election goodbye. We’d hate for that to happen, so we’re desperately counting on your help. Please, Ken, will you rush in $1 to protect our majority?"

Fundraising pitches play on good news ("Hey, we’re winning!) and bad news ("Hey, we’re going broke!").

The sympathy approach is ever popular. Wendy Davis went with that on this recent morning. She’s the Dem challenging U.S. Rep. Roy. She’s the one he referred to as the "far-left Democrat who will march in lock step with Nancy Pelosi and the radical liberals in D.C." The one with "over $1 million more than us."

The subject line on the Davis email: "Fell short at the worst possible moment."

"I’ll cut right to the chase, Ken," Wendy told me. (I don’t like to brag, but I’m on a first-name basis with many of the political luminaries of our day.) "Yesterday was probably the biggest moment of our campaign yet. A new poll showed — for the first time ever — that we have a slight lead over my extremist opponent, Chip Roy — 48% to 47%. With a right-wing super PAC already spending $3 million to defeat me, we set a rapid-response goal of raising $40,000 to sustain our momentum."

Now the sad part: "Unfortunately, we fell $5,820 short of that goal. Ken, we’re up against billionaire super PACs, Ted Cruz, the gun lobby — the list of right-wing interests goes on and on."

Yes, it does. Left wing, too.

"So please," Wendy told Ken, "with our Democratic House majority on the line, can I count on you to rush a donation to make up this shortfall?"

Just prior to that, there was this exciting offer from Elizabeth Warren. You remember her. Ran for president. Is still a Dem senator from Massachusetts.

Team Warren had a civics lesson for me: "Let’s face it, Ken, one of the best parts of voting is getting an ‘I voted’ sticker."

Yeah, I guess so, especially if your candidate loses. One never gets too old to appreciate a good sticker, be it from the dentist or a friendly poll worker. Back to Team Warren: "So even though voting may look different for you this year, we wanted to make sure you still had a chance to get that same feeling, with our new ‘I voted’ enamel pin."

Oooh, how would one procure the new "I voted" enamel pin? Easy. It’s free. For $25.

"Make a donation of $25 or more to help elect Democrats like Elizabeth and we’ll send you a free ‘I voted’ enamel pin as a thank you."

The emails keep coming. I don’t think I’ve ever felt as needed and important. The whole future of the U.S. is in my hands or my wallet.

And that free enamel "I voted" pin looks like a pretty sweet deal for $25.

It all brings to my jaded mind the story, possibly true, told about legendary political operative James Carville, a Cajun with a way with words.

Back in the ’80s, Carville was working for the reelection bid of U.S. Sen. Frank Lautenberg, D-New Jersey. The time came for a fundraising letter to the Jewish senator’s Jewish constituents.

A flowery, wordy letter was crafted with all the key words about Israel, etc. Carville read the letter and offered this to-the-point alternative, which kind of said the same thing as the flowery, wordy letter, though with more economy of words.

"I a Jew. You a Jew. Send money."

And all of this makes it appropriate for me to urge again my most-assuredly-unconstitutional proposal for campaign finance reform. Forthwith, you can only send money to candidates for whom you can vote. No longer can a Texan send money to affect a political race in Montana that’s none of your business.

Makes sense, right? That’s why it’ll never happen. That, and the whole free speech thing.

One more semi-related oddity, pertinent to whether a candidate would rather have your vote or your money. U.S. Reps. Roy and Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, can give their campaigns only one of those: money.

They can’t vote for themselves because neither live in the district they represent. And that’s legal. Go figure.