PREEMERGENCE HERBICIDES FOR THE HOME LAWN

WHAT ARE PREEMERGENCE HERBICIDES?

A preemergence herbicide is an herbicide that is designed to control weeds by interfering with seedling germination and emergence. Conversely, postemergence herbicides will control established weeds that have already germinated and emerged.

HOW DO THEY WORK?

Different preemergence herbicides may have different sites of action or manners in which they work. These products inhibit cell division, resulting in seedlings that are stunted, deformed, and unable to emerge as healthy plants.

WHAT ARE THE POTENTIAL BENEFITS OF USING A PREEMERGENCE HERBICIDE?

• These herbicides provide protection during critical seasons when turfgrass may be less able to compete with weeds (spring and fall).

• Preemergence herbicides are generally the most effective chemical option for controlling challenging annual weeds like crabgrass (Digitaria spp.) and annual bluegrass

(Poa annua L.).

WHAT OTHER FACTORS SHOULD I CONSIDER BEFORE PURCHASING AND USING AND PREEMERGENCE HERBICIDE?

• Preemergence herbicides can injure newly established or over seeded turfgrass lawns. Follow label recommendations and consult your AgriLife County Extension Agent when in doubt.

• Weed and feed products used for other purposes in the landscape may already contain preemergence herbicides.

• Application of separate preemergence herbicides in addition to these products may lead to over-application that can be harmful to your lawn.

• Avoid using and feed products.

WHEN DO I APPLY MY PREEMERGENCE HERBICIDE?

For best results, we recommend that you make two preeemergence herbicide applications each year: one in the spring to target summer annual weeds and one in the fall to target winter annual weeds. Preemergence herbicides will often be the most effective when applied based on soil temperature, because soil temperatures play a critical role in weed seed germination. Per the recommendations above, apply your spring preemergence herbicide when soil temperatures reach approximately 55°F for several days.

MONITORING SOIL TEMPERATURE

You can monitor soil temperature yourself using a soil thermometer or even a household meat thermometer. Measure the soil temperature for the uppermost 1" of soil, where most weed seeds will be concentrated.

Check out aggieturf.tamu.edu/turfgrass-weeds/ for assistance with weed identification.

