Brownwood High School (BHS) recognized their August Teachers of the Month on Thursday, Sept. 10. The drumline from the BHS Band energized the halls with a solid beat as they marched toward the classrooms of Brett Mouser and Dr. Judith Holdar, who were recently selected as the BHS August Teachers of the Month.

BHS Principal Lindsay Smith surprised both teachers with the recognition and joined representatives from Farmers Insurance and F&M Bank as they presented oversized checks to the winners.

The BHS administration expressed thanks to both Farmers Insurance and F&M Bank for their sponsorship of the Teachers of the Month recognition. Congratulations to the two teachers.