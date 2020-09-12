The Central Texas Community Band will begin rehearsals for the fall 2020 season on Monday, Sept. 14. Rehearsals will be held in the band room of Howard Payne University’s Davidson Music Complex each Monday evening from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Participation in the band is open to individuals of high school age through senior adults. Rehearsals will take place with appropriate social distancing as a COVID-19 precaution.

Frank Nelson, assistant professor of music and director of bands at HPU, encourages the public to take part in an enjoyable experience.

"Dust off your old instrument and come be a part of this fun community-wide ensemble as we work to prepare a Christmas concert for our friends and neighbors," said Nelson.

For more information, contact Nelson at 325-649-8502.