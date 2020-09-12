Hendrick Health System joins a premier group of organizations to receive re-designation for its commitment to creating a healthy work environment where nurses feel empowered and valued.

The Pathway to Excellence® designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), recognizes healthcare organizations for positive practice environments where nurses excel.

"We are extremely proud to be validated again as a Pathway to Excellence hospital, recognizing our commitment to the positive practice environment for our nurses," said Susie Cassle, chief nursing officer for Hendrick Health System. "Our nurses are an integral part of the healthcare team, with a voice in policy and practice. I am especially grateful to each member of our team during these challenging times."

To qualify for designation, organizations must meet the six Pathway Standards essential to an ideal nursing practice environment. They include shared decision-making, leadership, safety, quality, well-being and professional development. Pathway nurses are engaged, resulting in higher job satisfaction, reduced turnover, improved safety and better patient outcomes.

Hendrick Health System has been designated by ANCC since 2007. For more information on the Pathway to Excellence recognition program, visit https://www.nursingworld.org/pathway.