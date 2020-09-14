Congratulations to our September 2020 Spotlight teacher, Shauntel McGlothin. Ms. McGlothin is a Pre-K teacher at Northwest Elementary School. She is a graduate of Brownwood High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Howard Payne University in 2015. Ms. McGlothin is a certified teacher (Grades EC-6) and has been a Pre-K teacher with Brownwood ISD for 5 years.

Ms. McGlothin is known for her happy disposition, spreading smiles and laughter wherever she goes. She is willing to help others without hesitation, and goes above and beyond in her encouragement and support of her team. Her love for teaching shows through her quality instruction in both virtual and face-to-face environments.

Brownwood ISD is blessed to have positive and encouraging teachers like Ms. McGlothin who are passionate, uplifting, and dedicated to providing the best education for our students.

Our Staff Spotlight honoree is Helen Lacy. Ms. Lacy is the Director of Nursing for Brownwood ISD. Educated at Angelo State University, Ms. Lacy has an Associates Degree of Nursing and is licensed as a Registered Nurse (RN).

Hired in 2006, Ms. Lacy has continued to bring her medical experience as a nurse and her education in her field to Brownwood ISD.

Ms. Lacy goes above and beyond when it comes to taking care of students, nursing staff and coworkers. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Ms. Lacy has worked as a liaison between the health department and Brownwood ISD, providing support, coordination, and expertise.

Known for her caring spirit, Ms. Lacy continues to utilize her skills, passion, and knowledge to take care of the students and staff at Brownwood ISD. She excels at her mission to provide culturally competent care, to recognize health conditions that would interfere with the learning process, and to promote health throughout the district. We are thankful to have professionals like Helen Lacy on our staff at Brownwood ISD.