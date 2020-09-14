Brown County's Mary Garland Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution urges all citizens to join us in reflecting on the United States Constitution during this year's annual Constitution Week September 17-23. The week was established to honor the foundational document of our national government.

DAR is a patriotic organization that encourages education and historical preservation in communities across American.

Constitution Week begin in 1955 when the service organization petitioned the US Congress to dedicate September 17-23 of each year to the commemoration of our constitution. Congress adopted the resolution, and on August 1, 1955, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into Public Law #915.

Each year the celebration goals are threefold: to encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787; to remind the public that the Constitution is the basis of America's great heritage, and the basis for our way of life; and to emphasis US citizens responsibility to protect, defend, and preserve the U. S. Constitution.

The foremost advocate for the awareness, promotion and celebration of Constitution Week is DAR. The annual observance provides the members with the opportunities to foster knowledge of the yearly event, show appreciate for the Constitution and the inalienable rights it affords to all Americans. DAR helps to keep alive the memory of the men and women who secured our nation's foundational liberties.

One of the largest patriotic women's organizations in the world, DAR has more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and several foreign countries. DAR members promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community services and more.

The Mary Garland Chapter was issued Charter No 890 by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, on January 10, 1910, in Brownwood, Texas. The organizing regent was Elvira Elizabeth Tannehill Rogers of Brownwood, Texas. The name Mary Garland was chosen to honor an ancestress of Mrs. Rogers. Mrs. Stephen (Doris) Goacher is currently serving as Regent.