With the kickoff of the new school year, East Elementary Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) is hosting a school fundraiser called the Big Kahuna. Students will have a packet of information they can take home along with a catalog to use as they participate in the fundraising challenge.

East Elementary PTO put together the fundraiser to bring new and improved playground equipment to the campus. "We have been trying to fundraise for this since last year," said East Elementary P.E. Coach, Kim Harvey. "However, [due to COVID-19] these funds could go into technology or anything that may help recover some of the lost time from the spring."

The students watched a short video in their P.E. and music classes that explained what the fundraiser is for and what prizes are in store for the students. The fundraiser will run from September 10th to September 30th for those interested in participating or making donations. East Elementary PTO is encouraging participants to have fun with the fundraising effort and raise as much as possible to benefit their campus.