WASHINGTON — Scarcely two years after he arrived in Washington as a new U.S. senator from Texas, Ted Cruz announced he was running for president.

And while hasn’t been coy about his continuing presidential ambitions — "I hope to run again," he said a year ago — his game plan has now expanded.

Last week, President Donald Trump released a much anticipated list of 20 candidates for an eventual Supreme Court opening.

Cruz was on the list and immediately issuing a gracious note saying he was "humbled." But later in the day he seemed to put his aspirations on the line, tweeting about his upcoming book on the court. The title: "One Vote Away," with the catchy subtitle, "How a Single Supreme Court Seat Can Change History."

Serendipity? Or a calculated move by Cruz to be a finalist if Trump gets to appoint one or more Supreme Court justices?

"A smart politician once told me that, in terms of his career, he keeps as many doors open for as long as he can. That’s what Cruz is doing," said Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia.

"Cruz wants to run for president again, but a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court isn’t a bad alternative to an iffy run for the White House and a tough reelection battle in 2024," Sabato said.

UPDATE: Ted Cruz says he does not want a spot on the Supreme Court

There are no Supreme Court vacancies, though two justices are in their 80s and one is in his 70s.

It’s not clear whether Cruz would run for reelection in four years since he has endorsed term limits for members of Congress.

And the landscape for a 2024 run in the GOP primary, whether Trump wins in 2020 or not, is full of sharp-elbowed competitors and new faces who weren’t factors when Cruz came in second to Trump in the 2016 primary.

Among the early front-runners are Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Cruz appears to be on two tracks, talking up the presidential sweepstakes and increasingly paying attention to the court, sharply disagreeing with some of its recent decisions. For example, he called "disgraceful" the opinion written by Chief Justice John Roberts that upheld the Obama administration program that offers deportation protection to young immigrants known as Dreamers.

He’s also repaired his famously frayed relationship with Trump, whom he declined to endorse at the 2016 GOP convention (and was booed off the stage) after Trump appeared to mock Cruz’s wife and father during the campaign. Cruz endorsed Trump later.

Trump notably did not invite Cruz to speak at the Republican National Convention in August where Haley, Pompeo and Pence all spoke.

"They didn’t ask me to participate," Cruz told The New York Times of the GOP convention leaders.

But Cruz has aligned himself with Trump and was a fierce defender of the president during the impeachment effort.

"I think Cruz is really suited to the Supreme Court," said John Feehery, a Republican strategist who has been critical of the Texan and opposed him in 2016 over Trump. "He gets the politics."

So is the court Cruz’s plan B? "It could be," Feehery said. "It shows the remarkable comeback of Ted Cruz, who Trump hated and now they’re buds. And he thinks Cruz has "matured" and overcome the ill will he created among Republicans by, for example, calling Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., a liar in July 2015 for a procedural move he made.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who also had a difficult relationship with Cruz early on, told reporters Thursday that he would be supportive of Cruz if nominated to the court, saying he is "well qualified," and that Republicans who now hold the Senate majority would vote for him, too.

"I am confident he would be confirmed," Cornyn said.