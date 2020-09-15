The seven day COVID-19 positivity rate in Bastrop County has dropped to 3.37% as of Monday, roughly half that of the state’s 6.63% average, according to Bastrop County officials.

The low positivity rate, which is the average rate of people testing positive for the virus among those tested, indicates that the spread of the virus is rapidly slowing down throughout the county.

"We are continuing to see a slowing down of the number of new cases and an increase in the number of recoveries," said Bastrop County Office Emergency Management Deputy Director Christine Files. "These are really good numbers and we need to keep these going."

On Monday the county reported 1,691 total confirmed COVID-19 cases since the coronavirus pandemic began in mid-March. Of those confirmed cases, there were 152 active cases with 1,505 people who have recovered as of Monday, according to county data. The county has had 28 deaths due to the virus.

Though the county’s positivity rate has dropped, it is expected to rise again as school districts return to in-person instruction, Files said.

"Undoubtedly there’s going to be an uptick in the coming week as now we’re going to in-person classes in schools and sports has started," Files said. "But (the low positivity rate) is definitely encouraging news for not only Bastrop County but the entire state."

The Bastrop school district began welcoming students back to class on Sept. 9 after three weeks of virtual learning. The Elgin school district will begin offering in-person instruction next week. The Smithville school district allowed families to opt in to in-person instruction at the beginning of September.

As the county’s positivity rate has declined, so too has the number of people getting tests. As of Saturday, 9,029 people had received a test since the beginning of the pandemic, according to state data. Roughly 450 people were tested last week.

"We’re continuing to focus on testing. Our testing numbers are still way down," Files said, adding that the county will not continue its testing contract with Acadian, which had been operating the testing site at Mayfest Park since June, "until our testing numbers pick back up."

Testing continues to be done at the Elgin Ascension Seton clinic and at St. David’s Emergency Center in Bastrop.

In addition to nasal swabs, the testing sites are also performing mouth swabs. Either method of testing is available to anyone getting tested, Files said.

The county has also ordered three Point-of-Care Antigen Test machines that will give health officials the ability to provide test results in about 15 minutes. Files said these machines will also be available to school districts and first responders in order to quickly identify and isolate hot spots.

"As you can tell, the method of testing is changing rapidly to make tests easier, cheaper and faster," Files said. "We’re having to adjust what we’re doing to change with them and we’re trying to keep up."