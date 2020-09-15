All four Brown County municipalities showed increases in September sales tax allocations over September 2019.

Early showed the largest increase at 37.5 percent. Its September allocation — a reflection of July sales — was $133,902, compared with September 2019’s $97,366.

"The City of Early continues to maintain a monthly and year to date average increase of sales tax collections in the high 30 percent range," Early City Administrator Tony Aaron said via email.

City officials expect the increase to continue through October, Aaron said. In November, the city will likely see sales tax allocations level out or show a slight decrease from November 2019, he said.

The decrease should be directly be related to the decline in the oil and gas industry between September of 2019 to September of 2020, Aaron said.

"Beginning in November we will begin to see what the normal range of sales tax collections for Early, Texas moving forward," Aaron said.

Brownwood finance director Walter Middleton said the city ends the 2919-’20 fiscal year with "good news on the sales tax front."

The 2.7 percent increase over September 2019 "isn’t as dramatic an increase as some of the earlier months, but any increase in these uncertain times is welcome," Middleton said via email.

Brownwood’s September allocation was $486,701, compared with last September’s $473,800.

Middleton said an analysis of the raw numbers shows the local economy continues to grow, albeit at a slow pace.

"In light of the pandemic, I have no complaints," Middleton said.

Bangs’ September allocation of $13,963 reflected a 17 percent increase over last September’s $11,924. Blanket’s September allocation of $4,110 was 34 percent higher than last September’s $3,069.