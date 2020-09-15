Bill Leaverton, regional director of America’s Small Business Development Center at Tarleton State University, will be the guest speaker at the Brownwod Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon Friday, Sept. 18.

The luncheon is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brownwood Country Club. Cost is $14 per person for the buffet lunch.

Leaverton will discuss local trends and give insight on how small businesses in the region have been coping and surviving statewide restrictions.

There will also be a question and answer opportunity for attendees.

America’s Small Business Development Center is a government funded organization providing low or no cost counseling to startup and existing small businesses, the organization’s website states. The program consists of more than 1,000 offices in United States and Puerto Rico and is a partnership program with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Services include business plan assistance, financial projections and marketing plans.

For more information about the luncheon, call the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce at 325-646-9535.