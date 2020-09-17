The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce will host the TUNA TIME drive drop-off Wednesday, Sept. 30 to benefit Good Samaritan Ministries.

Good Samaritan Ministries is teaming up again with local law enforcement and the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce to hold their annual tuna drive.

In years past, Good Samaritan Ministries has partnered with National Night Out for the Tuna Drive where participants competed for the coveted Traveling Tuna Trophy.

Despite the cancellation of National Night Out, the tuna drive will commence and the family or business donating the most tuna will be awarded the trophy.

The TUNA TIME drive will run Monday, Sept. 21 through Wednesday, Sept. 30 with a drive by drop off being held from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 30 in front of the Depot at 600 E. Depot St.

For more information, contact Leesa Stephens or Heather Thomas with Good Samaritan Ministries, 325-643-2273.