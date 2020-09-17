Come out Saturday, Sept. 19, to the Brown County Fair Grounds to see team roping starting at 10 a.m. and the membership ice cream social from 2-4 p.m., which is free with your 2020 Brown County Fair Association membership.

The new queen contestants will be available to purchase your 2021 youth fair membership. These young ladies will be at many events this year including:

• Oct. 10 — Claybird Shoot for a Cause at the Brownwood Country Club

• Nov. 7-8 — Brown County Fair Association Prospect Show, validation dates and community events. Please support the fair association by purchasing one or many memberships from these five ladies. The money they raise helps to support the fairgrounds and the Brown County Youth Fair.

Queen contestants are:

Rylie Guerrero

Rylie Guerrero, daughter of Johnny and Christina Guerrero, is 15 years old and lives in Bangs, Texas. She is a sophomore attending Bangs High School.

Rylie competes in cross country, basketball, powerlifting, softball, track, FFA livestock judging and creed speaking. She is also a Bangs 4-H member. She has been showing since third grade and this year will be showing pigs, goats, and rabbits as well as other projects in arts/crafts, baking and sewing.

In her free time she works with her grandpa building fences and loves to be active in volunteer and missionary work. Rylie proudly represented the Brown County Youth Fair Association as the 2019 Junior Miss. She truly enjoyed the experience of it all and the people she met and hopes to have the opportunity to represent the Brown County Fair Association again. Rylie reports, "Let your faith be bigger than your fears, and your actions speak louder than your words."

Rylah Morgan

Rylah Morgan is the 17-year-old daughter of Derick and Jessica Morgan. She also has one younger brother, Cooper. She is a junior at Brownwood High School where she is actively involved in many extra-curricular activities. She is currently serving as the second vice president for the Brownwood FFA Chapter as well as the Cross Timbers District FFA President.

In the FFA she competes on the Agricultural Issues Forum Team, Senior Quiz Team, Livestock Judging Team and in public speaking contests. She was awarded the Star Chapter Farmer this past year. Rylah is also involved in Key Club and HOSA. Academically, she works hard for her grades and is in the top 10 percent of her class.

Outside of BHS she is an active member of Coggin Avenue Baptist Church. She has been active in Brown County 4-H for the past 5 years. She is currently the president of the Brownwood 4-H Club, the vice president of the Brown County Sheep Club, and Secretary for the Brown County 4-H Council.

She has been competing in the youth fair since she was in third grade. She has shown market and breeding lambs, market and breeding rabbits, market goats, and is excited to start a market swine project this year. She is also extremely active in all of the home economics divisions.

After running for Miss Brown County Fair Association last year and being the Runner-Up she says, "I have been so blessed by the opportunities that the Brown County Fair Association has given me and I am thankful for the chance to be able to represent the association and give back to my community and the Youth Fair. The Youth Fair Queens have been amazing role models for me and I am excited for the chance to be that for someone else."

Jordyn Arianna Pitts

Jordyn Arianna Pitts is the daughter of Miles and Carissa Troyer, and Sean and Christina Pitts. She has three brothers, Keygan Pitts, Hunter Pitts and Mack Troyer, along with one sister, Shea Pitts. She is a 17-year-old senior at Bangs High School and attends the Brownwood Church of Christ.

Jordyn is excited to be representing her hometown of Bangs as she runs for the 2021 Miss Brown County Youth Fair Association. Throughout junior high and high school Jordyn has participated in volleyball, cheerleading, cross country, and track. She was named Academic All-District for volleyball and advanced to Area and Regionals in track.

While attending Bangs ISD, Jordyn has been a member of the Bangs FFA participating in various events throughout the years. She has been on the Bangs FFA Parliamentary Procedure Team since her eighth- grade year, advancing to Area each year. She has also been a member of the Bangs FFA Homesite Judging Team that advanced to state every year including her sophomore year, when they advanced to Nationals. She placed Ninth High Individual at State.

She is also a member of National Junior Honors Society, National Honors Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Health Occupations Students of America, and participated in UIL Academics. Her youth fair experience started when she was in sixth grade participating in various events over the years including Market Swine, Market Goats, Market Rabbits, and Home Economic events in baking, canning, and crafts.

With this year being her last year as a senior, she plans on enjoying her time with every project she participates in. Jordyn spends most of her time participating in various events from sports, to church, to community projects, but she loves spending time with her family on the farm where she loves working with animals and caring for them, which is why she plans on attending Texas Tech University to pursue her dream of becoming a veterinarian.

Running for Miss BCYFA Queen means being a role model for others and encouraging them to become excited about the youth fair and all of the experiences that she has been blessed to be a part of over the years.

Emily Primrose

Emily Primrose, daughter of Jeff and Jana Primrose, is an 18-year-old senior representing Zephyr High School as a contestant for the Miss Brown County Fair Association Queen contest. Emily has been an active Brown County 4-H member since 2012.

While in 4-H, she has exhibited market lambs and market goats in the Brown County Youth Fair. She also has competed in the craft and food divisions since 2018. Likewise, Emily has exhibited market lambs and goats at Austin, Houston, San Angelo, and San Antonio Livestock Shows.

In 2018, Emily placed eighth at Austin with a market goat, and in 2019, she finished in the top 12 in the market Finewool show at San Antonio. She returned to San Antonio in 2020 and exhibited the Champion Finewool Market Lamb where she received a $10,000 scholarship.

During her junior high and high school career at Zephyr ISD, Emily has been active in cross country, volleyball, basketball, and track. She was an Area and Regional Qualifier in track in 2018 and 2019. Additionally, Emily has been a member of FCCLA and FFA. In 2019, she competed in FFA Horse Judging.

Also, Emily was chosen to represent her class in 2019 as the Homecoming Queen nominee. When the livestock show and athletic seasons are over, Emily enjoys riding her horse, "Judge," in barrel races and other junior rodeo events. She has won several All-Around buckles by competing in barrels, poles, and goat tying.

Although Emily is active in many areas, one of her favorite activities is to help young children. She enjoys guiding and helping them with livestock exhibitions, horsemanship and rodeo events, school work, and church activities at High Mesa Cowboy Church.

"I love seeing children show an interest in all the areas that have helped me grow mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually," Emily said. " I want to bless them as I have been blessed, while giving back to the BCFA by being the best representative and role model I can be."

Azteca Badillo

Azteca Badillo is the daughter of Lance and Maggie Bills of Brownwood. She has three brothers and two sisters. She is 16 years old and is a sophomore at Brownwood High School, where she has participated in softball, basketball manager, greenhand camp, and LED and CDE teams.

Azteca has been an active participant in the Brown County Youth Fair and this year she’ll be showing pigs and goats. Showing has taught her responsibilities, working hard, and always giving above and beyond what is asked of her.

As a Brown County Fair Association Queen Candidate, she is wanting to be a role model to younger girls, and be able to give back to our community as well as the Brown County Youth Fair Association. She enjoys talking to people and knows no stranger. She sees the good in everyone, especially kids and she is always willing to lend a helping hand.

--