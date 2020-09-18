DATES TO REMEMBER

September 21 – Bangs 4-H Club Meeting 6:00pm at Bangs High School Cafeteria

27 – Brownwood 4-H Club Meeting 5:00pm at Riverside Park

27 – 4-H Sheep Club Meeting 7:00pm at the Brown County Youth Fair Barns (Bring your sheep)

27 – District 7 Club Officer & Club Manager Virtual Training

28 – FCH Coalition Meeting 5:00pm at the Extension Office

DISTRICT 7 CLUB MANAGER/OFFICER VIRTUAL TRAINING

District 7 is hosting a club manager & club officer virtual training on Sunday, September 27 from 3:00pm – 5:00pm. Below is the sessions that will be included in the training:

3:00 – 4:00 PM – Adults – Club Manager Training

3:00 – 4:00 PM – Youth – Community Service

4:00 – 4:20 PM – Ice Breakers & Games

4:20 – 4:40 PM – Personality Types & Teaching Styles

4:40 – 5:00 PM – Officer Responsibilities & Parli – Pro

5:00 – 5:20 PM – Review & Wrap-Up

If you would like to register, please go to the following link:

https://tomgreen.agrilife.org/club-officer-adult-leader-training/

FCH COALITION MEETING

We will be having an FCS Coalition meeting on September 28 5:00pm at the Extension Office. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and plan Food & Nutrition projects and workshop. We are asking for any adult leader or youth to attend the meeting if you are interested in being on the Brown County FCH Coalition. For more information, contact Courtney Parrott.

HEIFER VALIDATION

If you are showing a heifer at a major stock show that has not previously been state validated or has changed owners, they will need to be validated. Heifers that are only participating in the Brown County Youth Fair do not need to be validated.

The deadline to turn in your order for validation identification numbers is Wednesday, September 15, 2020. The cost will be $15/UIN but families only must pay for the heifers they physically validate. Please make sure you have registration papers in hand at validation. Every heifer needs to have an ID, either a brand or tattoo. Please ensure that tattoos/brands are done and legible before validation.

Dates to Remember:

• September 15 Turn in number of heifers you will be validating to the Extension Office

•October 27th Physical Validation 9:00am – 11:00am at Bob Clarks pens

• November 1 Deadline Original Registration Papers Must be in Exhibitors Name

For more information, contact the Extension Office at 325-646-0386.

LAMB, GOAT, AND SWINE COUNTY AND STATE VALIDATION

It is that time to start getting ready for the Brown County Youth Fair and Major Stock Shows. The most important step in doing this is validating your animals. Lamb/Goat validation will be October 17th 8:00am and Swine validation November 14 at 8:00a.m. at the Brown County Youth Fair Barns. There will not be a county validation make up day! If you are planning on participating in the Brown County Youth Fair, you need to make sure your animal is present the day of validation!! If you ordered state tags and have not paid for them, please come by the Extension Office ASAP!! YOU MUST BE ENROLLED IN 4-H BEFORE THE DATE OF VALIDATION!!!

GUIDELINES FOR ATTENDING 4-H CLUB MEETINGS, PROGRAMS & EVENTS

We are kicking off our 4-H year and club meetings are beginning to meet face to face. Our goal is to keep all participants safe while still having meetings, programs, and events. To host events, we must follow the Governors order (GA-29). Therefore, Brown County 4-H is asking all participants to Please Help us continue having programs by following some guidelines.

Masks/Face Coverings MUST be worn by all individuals, per Governors order (GA-29).

Participants are asked to bring their own masks/face coverings.

Per the Governors order (GA-29), the requirement to wear mask/face coverings are for participants 10 years of age and older.

Participants that have any COVID-19 symptoms (including the symptoms below) or feel unwell, should not attend. Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Repeated shaking with chills, Unexpected muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, Loss of taste or smell, Diarrhea, Running a fever (or measuring a temperature of 100.0 degrees Fahrenheit or more)

All participants (youth, adults/volunteers, little siblings) will be required to fill out a COVID-19 Screening Form at every meeting.

All participants at the event MUST provide contact details: mobile telephone number, email and address where they are staying. This information will be shared with local public health authorities ONLY if any participant becomes ill with a suspected infectious disease. If participants do not agree to this, they cannot attend the event or meeting.

We encourage:

Social Distancing when at the meeting or event.

Participants as they enter to utilize ways to greet others without touching.

Regular handwashing or use of an alcohol rub by all participants at the meeting or event.

Participants to cover their face with the bend of their elbow or a tissue if they cough or sneeze.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Nick Gonzales at 325-646-0386.

AG TEXAS YOUTH OF THE MONTH SCHOLARSHIP CONTEST

AgTexas Farm Credit Services is proud to host a program that highlights some of the best and brightest young minds in Texas 4-H and FFA members in the South Plains, Panhandle and Central Texas areas.

The AgTexas AgYouth of the Month program will honor students who excel in the classroom and as leaders in their 4-H clubs and FFA chapters. The purposes of this award are:

•To raise the profile of these two organizations by recognizing outstanding senior class leaders within 4-H and FFA.

•To recognize these monthly winners in local newspapers and on radio (wherever appropriate), social media and the AgTexas FCS website.

•To bring together these outstanding young men and women at the annual banquets.

•To create scholarship opportunities that will help graduating seniors afford a college education

If you are a senior in high school and interested in applying for the AgYouth of the month complete your application online at www.agtexas.com/agyouth.

4-H LIVESTOCK PROJECT CHECKS

If you already have your 4-H livestock project and would like for the agents to come, check on your project please contact the Extension Office to schedule an appointment.

2020-2021 MAJOR STOCK SHOW JUDGES

An important part in selecting your market livestock is to know who will be judging the major stock show you will be participating in. Below is a list of judges for the 2020 – 2021 major stock shows:

2020 - 2021 Major Show Market Judges

2020 State Fair of Texas

Youth Market SteersJirl BuckMadill, OK

Youth Prospect SteersSpencer ScottenNevada, MO

Youth Market BarrowsChad DayAtlanta, IN

Youth Market LambsJimmy DavisWalters, OK

Youth Market GoatsBarrett CarlisleSt. Leavenworth, KS

2021 Fort Worth Stock Show

SteersJarold CallahanYukon, Oklahoma

BarrowsTravis PlattRoanoke, Indiana

Wether LambsDr. Scott GreinerBlacksburg, Virginia

Wether GoatsHarlan Yocham IISapulpa, Oklahoma

2021 San Angelo Stock Show

SteersChad CoburnSterling City, Texas

BarrowsAaron CobbLake City, Arkansas

Wether LambsJason SimpsonAult, Colorado

Wether GoatsBrent JenningsKenly, North Carolina

2021 San Antonio Stock Show

SteersDr. Scott SchaakeManhattan, Kansas

Associate Steer JudgeDr. Parker HenleyStillwater, OK

Barrows Carey MittelsteadtChickasha, OK

Ben MoyerWauseon, OH

Wether LambsTodd WiseKeenesburg, CO

Wether GoatsDr. Scott GreinerBlacksburg, VA

2021 Houston Livestock Show

SteersShane BedwellHolt, MO

BarrowsJustin RodibaughRensselaer, IN

Seth SwensonNewark, IL

Wether LambsDr. Scott SchaakeManhattan, Kansas

Wether GoatsDr. Mark HogeGood Hope, IL

2021 Rodeo Austin

SteersNick FitzsimmonsOK

BarrowsBen BobellIL

Wether LambsEvan SnyderPA

Wether GoatsSpencer ScottenOK

4-H ENROLLMENT IS OPEN ON 4-H CONNECT!

The enrollment process for the 2020-2021 4-H year began August 15, 2020. All 4-H families, new and returning, are encouraged to log in and enroll to become an official 4-H member.

As you begin your enrollment for the year, here are some tips in using 4-H CONNECT:

•I f you already have a profile DO NOT create another one!

• If you lost your email and password call the county office so we can reset, it for you.

•An active membership will not be granted until the $25.00 participation fee is paid on 4-H Connect!

• You cannot register or participate in an event until your profile is ACTIVE.

• When you are doing your re-enrollment for the 2020-2021 4-H Year please make sure you update your address, phone number, and e-mail address.

• For any youth who is joining 4-H in 2020-2021 for the first time as a 3rd grader we ask for you NOT TO ENROLL until September 1st. September 1st is actual first day of the new 4-H year and what is used to calculate grade/age. If a 2nd grader moving into 3rd grade enrolls before September 1st it will "tag" them as a Clover Kid, not charge an enrollment fee and lock them in as a Clover Kid for the year.

If you experience issues trying to enroll in 4-H currently, we recommend that you wait until September 1st. The system has been updated and currently has issues.

Don’t wait until the last minute to enroll because after October 31st the cost increases to $30!!

